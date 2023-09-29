Top MLB DFS stacks on DraftKings for Friday, September 29

We’ve officially reached the final weekend of the 2023 MLB regular season, meaning there are precious few opportunities left for those looking to set daily fantasy lineups. Luckily, Friday night presents among the most loaded menus of the season, with a full 13 games on the main slate over at DraftKings DFS getting underway at 7:05 p.m. ET. With so many options to choose from, we’re here to help you narrow things down with three of our favorite stacks of the night.

Top MLB DFS stacks: Friday, September 29

Minnesota Twins vs. Colorado Rockies

Jorge Polanco ($5,300)

Ryan Jeffers ($4,200)

Willi Castro ($4,000)

Donovan Solano ($3,400)

Rockies lefty Ty Blach has given up 23 hits and a whopping 41 hits across 25 innings over his last five starts; with an implied run total pushing seven (highest of the day’s slate), Minnesota should have baserunners and run-scoring opportunities aplenty tonight. They also have several right-handed bats who should thrive with the platoon advantage, led by Polanco, who’s hitting .310/.341/.488 with four homers and seven extra-base hits from the right side. Castro has three multi-hit games in his last six and a .960 OPS over his last 10 games, while Jeffers (.583 SLG over his last 10) is hitting .257/.378/.554 against lefties this season.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Tampa Bay Rays

Bo Bichette ($4,700)

George Springer ($4,500)

Brandon Belt ($4,000)

Daulton Varsho ($2,900)

Toronto has been a top-10 offense against right-handed pitching this month, and they have everything to play for as they look to wrap up a Wild Card spot this weekend. They also have a surprisingly great matchup on Friday night against Rays righty Aaron Civale, who’s struggled to a 7.85 ERA in September — and just gave up six runs in three innings against the Angels last weekend. Bichette has multi-hit games in three of his last five, while Belt homered on Thursday to up his OPS over his last 10 games to .917 (he also has an .877 OPS against righties this year). The real value in this stack, though, is Varsho, who’s finally settled in with Toronto and is slashing .273/.314/.697 with three homers, two triples and a double over his last 10 games.

New York Yankees vs. Kansas City Royals

Aaron Judge ($6,300)

Gleyber Torres ($4,200)

Giancarlo Stanton ($3,900)

Austin Wells ($2,900)

The Yankees might have the friendliest non-Coors matchup of the night, going up against Royals righty Jordan Lyles and his 6.24 ERA and an ugly 38 homers allowed on the year. Judge is the obvious anchor here, with a 1.418 OPS over his last 10 games. And there are plenty of value plays to allow ou to fit in his exorbitant salary, from Wells (big upside at the catcher position with a .568 SLG over his last 10 games) and Stanton (.238 ISO against right-handed pitchers this season).