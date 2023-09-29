Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Friday, September 29

As we enter the final weekend of the fantasy baseball season, every streaming decision counts — one misstep could tank your ratios and send you tumbling down the standings. Which is where our daily starting pitcher rankings come in, with a full breakdown of each slate and recommendations on who to start, who to sit and who to snag off the waiver wire. The schedule on Friday, September 29 is particularly treacherous, with just a single ace on the hill (Zac Gallen) and a ton of questionable arms and/or questionable matchups who could provide a real boon for your squads — or blow up in your face. As always, we’re here to help you sort through it all with full recommendations on who to start, who to sit and who to stream.

Starting pitcher rankings for Friday, September 29

Pitchers to stream

Cal Quantrill, Cleveland Guardians — Quantrill just keeps on chugging, with a 1.95 ERA, three quality starts and two or fewer runs allowed in all five of his starts so far in September. He’s not the flashiest arm — he’s struck out just 17 over 27.2 innings this month — but he pounds the zone, has a good defense playing behind him and a matchup against the Tigers at pitcher-friendly Comerica Park is nothing to be afraid of.

Allan Winans, Atlanta Braves — Winans will get the call to soak up some innings for a Braves team just trying to get some rest before October, and the Nationals shouldn’t provide a ton of resistance — and could present an opportunity for the rookie to snag a win. Winans just held this same Washington lineup to two runs over five innings of work last weekend, following up an 8-K, two-run performance against the Pirates a couple of weeks ago. The righty has come through against weaker opposition all year and has a 2.85 ERA down at Triple-A.

Nick Martinez, San Diego Padres — Martinez threw 62 pitches over four scoreless innings last time out, meaning he could be up to 75 or so this time — great news for fantasy managers, as the Padres righty has quietly posted 17 scoreless innings with a 0.65 WHIP over his last four proper starts. (And a 0.64 ERA with a 15:4 K:BB so far in September.) He’s been jerked back and forth from the rotation to the bullpen this year, but he has starter’s stuff, and he’ll get to face off against a White Sox crew that’s already packed it in for the year and has struggled against right-handers all season.

And now, without further ado, here are your full starting pitcher rankings for fantasy baseball on Friday, September 29.