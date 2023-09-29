Utah quarterback Cam Rising: Status for game vs. Oregon State on Friday

Utah Utes quarterback Cam Rising will miss his fifth game of the 2023 season, as Nate Johnson is once again expected to start against the Oregon State Beavers on Friday night. Kickoff is scheduled for 9:00 p.m. ET.

As was suspected, no Cam Rising again for the #Utes. pic.twitter.com/FvazvNmXkO — KSL Sports (@kslsports) September 30, 2023

The betting markets expected this, as Utah was a 4.5-point underdog most of today, and that has actually regressed to just four points at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total most of the day was at 44, but is now down to 43 as well. While the weather is cloudy, it’s expected to be 62 degrees at kickoff with just a 5% chance of rain.

Nate Johnson steps in as quarterback for the Utes, and he’s been terrific as the backup so far this season. He’s 31-49 for 398 yards and two touchdowns without an interception. He’s also added 150 yards and three scores as a rusher.