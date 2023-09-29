Complete TV schedule for Week 5 of 2023 college football season

Last weekend’s college football schedule was stacked to the brim with marquee matchups and we have another interesting slate to look forward to for Week 5.
The weekend will get started with a Friday night Pac-12 showdown as No. 10 Utah heads to Corvallis to battle No. 19 Oregon State. There is still the looming question over whether quarterback Cam Rising will suit up for the Utes as backup Nate Johnson has held down the fort for the two-time defending Pac-12 champions.
Staying out west to start the Saturday slate, the noon ET window will be headlined by an early showdown between No. 8 USC and Colorado. The stars will once again be out in Boulder even after Coach Prime’s Buffaloes were annihilated in a 42-6 loss at Oregon last week. CU will be without Travis Hunter once again, so we’ll see if Shedeur Sanders and the offense can get back on track. Meanwhile, Caleb Williams and the Trojans are coming off a 42-28 victory over Arizona State last Saturday and while the offense is humming as it should, the defense needs to start putting together better efforts as they get into the thick of Pac-12 play.
The afternoon window will be highlighted by a ranked battle in Austin as No. 24 Kansas visits No. 3 Texas at 3:30 p.m. ET. Texas will try to avoid getting caught in a look-ahead spot to the Red River Rivalry next week. KU is looking for a repeat of the last time it visited Austin, where it won a wild 57-56 overtime battle in 2021.
Two ranked contests will headline the evening window, starting with No. 13 LSU visiting No. 20 Ole Miss at 6 p.m. ET. The Rebels missed a prime opportunity to take down Alabama last week and will now host a Tiger team that just survived a back-and-forth affair with Arkansas. Later, No. 11 will head down to Durham to face No. 17 Duke at 7:30 p.m. ET and ESPN’s College Gameday will be in town for the matchup. The Fighting Irish are fresh off a last-second defeat at the hands of Ohio State in last week’s heavyweight fight and will try to ward off a tough Blue Devils team looking for an upset.
Here is the complete schedule with TV and live stream coverage and kickoff times for Week 5 of the 2023 college football season.
College Football Week 5 Schedule
|Date
|Game
|Time
|TV
|Score
|Thursday, September 28
|Middle Tennessee vs. WKU
|7:30pm
|CBSSN
|WKU 31, MTSU 10
|Thursday, September 28
|Temple vs. Tulsa
|7:30pm
|ESPN
|Tulsa 48, Temple 26
|Thursday, September 28
|Jacksonville State vs. Sam Houston
|8:00pm
|ESPNU
|JSU 35, SHSU 28 (OT)
|Friday, September 29
|Louisville vs. NC State
|7:00pm
|ESPN
|Friday, September 29
|Louisiana Tech vs. UTEP
|9:00pm
|CBSSN
|Friday, September 29
|Utah vs. Oregon State
|9:00pm
|FS1
|Friday, September 29
|Cincinnati vs. BYU
|10:15pm
|ESPN
|Saturday, September 30
|UAB vs. Tulane
|12:00pm
|ESPN2
|Saturday, September 30
|South Alabama vs. James Madison
|12:00pm
|ESPNU
|Saturday, September 30
|Buffalo vs. Akron
|12:00pm
|ESPN+
|Saturday, September 30
|Florida vs. Kentucky
|12:00pm
|ESPN
|Saturday, September 30
|Louisiana vs. Minnesota
|12:00pm
|BTN
|Saturday, September 30
|Penn State vs. Northwestern
|12:00pm
|BTN
|Saturday, September 30
|Texas A&M vs. Arkansas (in Arlington, TX)
|12:00pm
|SSECN
|Saturday, September 30
|Utah State vs. UConn
|12:00pm
|CBSSN
|Saturday, September 30
|USC vs. Colorado
|12:00pm
|FOX
|Saturday, September 30
|Clemson vs. Syracuse
|12:00pm
|ABC/ESPN3
|Saturday, September 30
|Eastern Michigan vs. Central Michigan
|1:30pm
|ESPN+
|Saturday, September 30
|Virginia vs. Boston College
|2:00pm
|The CW
|Saturday, September 30
|Miami (Ohio) vs. Kent State
|2:30pm
|ESPN+
|Saturday, September 30
|Arizona State vs. California
|3:00pm
|P12N
|Saturday, September 30
|Baylor vs. UCF
|3:30pm
|FS1 or FS2
|Saturday, September 30
|NIU vs. Toledo
|3:30pm
|ESPNU
|Saturday, September 30
|Ball State vs. Western Michigan
|3:30pm
|ESPN+
|Saturday, September 30
|Old Dominion vs. Marshall
|3:30pm
|ESPN+
|Saturday, September 30
|Arkansas State vs. UMass
|3:30pm
|ESPN+
|Saturday, September 30
|Kansas vs. Texas
|3:30pm
|ABC/ESPN3
|Saturday, September 30
|Houston vs. Texas Tech
|3:30pm
|FS1
|Saturday, September 30
|USF vs. Navy
|3:30pm
|CBSSN
|Saturday, September 30
|Wagner vs. Rutgers
|3:30pm
|BTN
|Saturday, September 30
|Michigan vs. Nebraska
|3:30pm
|FOX
|Saturday, September 30
|Indiana vs. Maryland
|3:30pm
|BTN
|Saturday, September 30
|Illinois vs. Purdue
|3:30pm
|Peacock
|Saturday, September 30
|Georgia vs. Auburn
|3:30pm
|CBS
|Saturday, September 30
|Bowling Green vs. Georgia Tech
|3:30pm
|ACCN
|Saturday, September 30
|Boise State vs. Memphis
|4:00pm
|ESPN2
|Saturday, September 30
|Missouri vs. Vanderbilt
|4:00pm
|SECN
|Saturday, September 30
|Hawaii vs. UNLV
|4:00pm
|SSSEN / MWN / Spectrum
|Saturday, September 30
|New Mexico vs. Wyoming
|4:00pm
|MWN
|Saturday, September 30
|LSU vs. Ole Miss
|6:00pm
|ESPN
|Saturday, September 30
|Oregon vs. Stanford
|6:30pm
|P12N
|Saturday, September 30
|Abilene Christian vs. North Texas
|7:00pm
|ESPN+
|Saturday, September 30
|Texas State vs. Southern Miss
|7:00pm
|ESPN+
|Saturday, September 30
|Coastal Carolina vs. Georgia Southern
|7:00pm
|NFLN
|Saturday, September 30
|Iowa State vs. Oklahoma
|7:00pm
|FS1
|Saturday, September 30
|East Carolina vs. Rice
|7:00pm
|ESPN+
|Saturday, September 30
|Utah Tech vs. Colorado State
|7:00pm
|MWN
|Saturday, September 30
|Michigan State vs. Iowa
|7:30pm
|NBC/Peacock
|Saturday, September 30
|South Carolina vs. Tennessee
|7:30pm
|SECN
|Saturday, September 30
|Notre Dame vs. Duke
|7:30pm
|ABC/ESPN3
|Saturday, September 30
|Charlotte vs. SMU
|7:30pm
|ESPNU
|Saturday, September 30
|Pitt vs. Virginia Tech
|8:00pm
|ACCN
|Saturday, September 30
|West Virginia vs. TCU
|8:00pm
|ESPN2
|Saturday, September 30
|Appalachian State vs. ULM
|8:00pm
|ESPN+
|Saturday, September 30
|Troy vs. Georgia State
|8:00pm
|ESPN+
|Saturday, September 30
|San Diego State vs. Air Force
|8:00pm
|CBSSN
|Saturday, September 30
|Alabama vs. Mississippi State
|9:00pm
|ESPN
|Saturday, September 30
|Washington vs. Arizona
|10:00pm
|P12N
|Saturday, September 30
|Nevada vs. Fresno State
|10:30pm
|FS1