Complete TV schedule for Week 5 of 2023 college football season

Last weekend’s college football schedule was stacked to the brim with marquee matchups and we have another interesting slate to look forward to for Week 5.

The weekend will get started with a Friday night Pac-12 showdown as No. 10 Utah heads to Corvallis to battle No. 19 Oregon State. There is still the looming question over whether quarterback Cam Rising will suit up for the Utes as backup Nate Johnson has held down the fort for the two-time defending Pac-12 champions.

Staying out west to start the Saturday slate, the noon ET window will be headlined by an early showdown between No. 8 USC and Colorado. The stars will once again be out in Boulder even after Coach Prime’s Buffaloes were annihilated in a 42-6 loss at Oregon last week. CU will be without Travis Hunter once again, so we’ll see if Shedeur Sanders and the offense can get back on track. Meanwhile, Caleb Williams and the Trojans are coming off a 42-28 victory over Arizona State last Saturday and while the offense is humming as it should, the defense needs to start putting together better efforts as they get into the thick of Pac-12 play.

The afternoon window will be highlighted by a ranked battle in Austin as No. 24 Kansas visits No. 3 Texas at 3:30 p.m. ET. Texas will try to avoid getting caught in a look-ahead spot to the Red River Rivalry next week. KU is looking for a repeat of the last time it visited Austin, where it won a wild 57-56 overtime battle in 2021.

Two ranked contests will headline the evening window, starting with No. 13 LSU visiting No. 20 Ole Miss at 6 p.m. ET. The Rebels missed a prime opportunity to take down Alabama last week and will now host a Tiger team that just survived a back-and-forth affair with Arkansas. Later, No. 11 will head down to Durham to face No. 17 Duke at 7:30 p.m. ET and ESPN’s College Gameday will be in town for the matchup. The Fighting Irish are fresh off a last-second defeat at the hands of Ohio State in last week’s heavyweight fight and will try to ward off a tough Blue Devils team looking for an upset.

Here is the complete schedule with TV and live stream coverage and kickoff times for Week 5 of the 2023 college football season.