Complete TV schedule for Week 5 of 2023 college football season

Here’s everything you need to watch Week 5 of college football, including TV coverage, kickoff times, and more.

By Nick Simon
LSU v Mississippi State Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images

Last weekend’s college football schedule was stacked to the brim with marquee matchups and we have another interesting slate to look forward to for Week 5.

The weekend will get started with a Friday night Pac-12 showdown as No. 10 Utah heads to Corvallis to battle No. 19 Oregon State. There is still the looming question over whether quarterback Cam Rising will suit up for the Utes as backup Nate Johnson has held down the fort for the two-time defending Pac-12 champions.

Staying out west to start the Saturday slate, the noon ET window will be headlined by an early showdown between No. 8 USC and Colorado. The stars will once again be out in Boulder even after Coach Prime’s Buffaloes were annihilated in a 42-6 loss at Oregon last week. CU will be without Travis Hunter once again, so we’ll see if Shedeur Sanders and the offense can get back on track. Meanwhile, Caleb Williams and the Trojans are coming off a 42-28 victory over Arizona State last Saturday and while the offense is humming as it should, the defense needs to start putting together better efforts as they get into the thick of Pac-12 play.

The afternoon window will be highlighted by a ranked battle in Austin as No. 24 Kansas visits No. 3 Texas at 3:30 p.m. ET. Texas will try to avoid getting caught in a look-ahead spot to the Red River Rivalry next week. KU is looking for a repeat of the last time it visited Austin, where it won a wild 57-56 overtime battle in 2021.

Two ranked contests will headline the evening window, starting with No. 13 LSU visiting No. 20 Ole Miss at 6 p.m. ET. The Rebels missed a prime opportunity to take down Alabama last week and will now host a Tiger team that just survived a back-and-forth affair with Arkansas. Later, No. 11 will head down to Durham to face No. 17 Duke at 7:30 p.m. ET and ESPN’s College Gameday will be in town for the matchup. The Fighting Irish are fresh off a last-second defeat at the hands of Ohio State in last week’s heavyweight fight and will try to ward off a tough Blue Devils team looking for an upset.

Here is the complete schedule with TV and live stream coverage and kickoff times for Week 5 of the 2023 college football season.

College Football Week 5 Schedule

Date Game Time TV Score
Thursday, September 28 Middle Tennessee vs. WKU 7:30pm CBSSN WKU 31, MTSU 10
Thursday, September 28 Temple vs. Tulsa 7:30pm ESPN Tulsa 48, Temple 26
Thursday, September 28 Jacksonville State vs. Sam Houston 8:00pm ESPNU JSU 35, SHSU 28 (OT)
Friday, September 29 Louisville vs. NC State 7:00pm ESPN
Friday, September 29 Louisiana Tech vs. UTEP 9:00pm CBSSN
Friday, September 29 Utah vs. Oregon State 9:00pm FS1
Friday, September 29 Cincinnati vs. BYU 10:15pm ESPN
Saturday, September 30 UAB vs. Tulane 12:00pm ESPN2
Saturday, September 30 South Alabama vs. James Madison 12:00pm ESPNU
Saturday, September 30 Buffalo vs. Akron 12:00pm ESPN+
Saturday, September 30 Florida vs. Kentucky 12:00pm ESPN
Saturday, September 30 Louisiana vs. Minnesota 12:00pm BTN
Saturday, September 30 Penn State vs. Northwestern 12:00pm BTN
Saturday, September 30 Texas A&M vs. Arkansas (in Arlington, TX) 12:00pm SSECN
Saturday, September 30 Utah State vs. UConn 12:00pm CBSSN
Saturday, September 30 USC vs. Colorado 12:00pm FOX
Saturday, September 30 Clemson vs. Syracuse 12:00pm ABC/ESPN3
Saturday, September 30 Eastern Michigan vs. Central Michigan 1:30pm ESPN+
Saturday, September 30 Virginia vs. Boston College 2:00pm The CW
Saturday, September 30 Miami (Ohio) vs. Kent State 2:30pm ESPN+
Saturday, September 30 Arizona State vs. California 3:00pm P12N
Saturday, September 30 Baylor vs. UCF 3:30pm FS1 or FS2
Saturday, September 30 NIU vs. Toledo 3:30pm ESPNU
Saturday, September 30 Ball State vs. Western Michigan 3:30pm ESPN+
Saturday, September 30 Old Dominion vs. Marshall 3:30pm ESPN+
Saturday, September 30 Arkansas State vs. UMass 3:30pm ESPN+
Saturday, September 30 Kansas vs. Texas 3:30pm ABC/ESPN3
Saturday, September 30 Houston vs. Texas Tech 3:30pm FS1
Saturday, September 30 USF vs. Navy 3:30pm CBSSN
Saturday, September 30 Wagner vs. Rutgers 3:30pm BTN
Saturday, September 30 Michigan vs. Nebraska 3:30pm FOX
Saturday, September 30 Indiana vs. Maryland 3:30pm BTN
Saturday, September 30 Illinois vs. Purdue 3:30pm Peacock
Saturday, September 30 Georgia vs. Auburn 3:30pm CBS
Saturday, September 30 Bowling Green vs. Georgia Tech 3:30pm ACCN
Saturday, September 30 Boise State vs. Memphis 4:00pm ESPN2
Saturday, September 30 Missouri vs. Vanderbilt 4:00pm SECN
Saturday, September 30 Hawaii vs. UNLV 4:00pm SSSEN / MWN / Spectrum
Saturday, September 30 New Mexico vs. Wyoming 4:00pm MWN
Saturday, September 30 LSU vs. Ole Miss 6:00pm ESPN
Saturday, September 30 Oregon vs. Stanford 6:30pm P12N
Saturday, September 30 Abilene Christian vs. North Texas 7:00pm ESPN+
Saturday, September 30 Texas State vs. Southern Miss 7:00pm ESPN+
Saturday, September 30 Coastal Carolina vs. Georgia Southern 7:00pm NFLN
Saturday, September 30 Iowa State vs. Oklahoma 7:00pm FS1
Saturday, September 30 East Carolina vs. Rice 7:00pm ESPN+
Saturday, September 30 Utah Tech vs. Colorado State 7:00pm MWN
Saturday, September 30 Michigan State vs. Iowa 7:30pm NBC/Peacock
Saturday, September 30 South Carolina vs. Tennessee 7:30pm SECN
Saturday, September 30 Notre Dame vs. Duke 7:30pm ABC/ESPN3
Saturday, September 30 Charlotte vs. SMU 7:30pm ESPNU
Saturday, September 30 Pitt vs. Virginia Tech 8:00pm ACCN
Saturday, September 30 West Virginia vs. TCU 8:00pm ESPN2
Saturday, September 30 Appalachian State vs. ULM 8:00pm ESPN+
Saturday, September 30 Troy vs. Georgia State 8:00pm ESPN+
Saturday, September 30 San Diego State vs. Air Force 8:00pm CBSSN
Saturday, September 30 Alabama vs. Mississippi State 9:00pm ESPN
Saturday, September 30 Washington vs. Arizona 10:00pm P12N
Saturday, September 30 Nevada vs. Fresno State 10:30pm FS1

