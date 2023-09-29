Utah vs. Oregon State picks, best bets for Week 5 matchup

We have a ranked showdown in the Pac-12 to look forward to on Friday night as the No. 10 Utah Utes hit the road to face the No. 19 Oregon State Beavers at Reser Stadium in Corvallis. Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. ET and the game will air on FS1.

Utah (4-0, 1-0 Pac-12) got conference play started on the right foot last Saturday with a 14-7 home victory over UCLA. It was initially speculated that veteran quarterback Cam Rising would make his return in the game, but Nate Johnson once again got the start for the Utes. The Utah defense harassed UCLA freshman quarterback Dante Moore all afternoon, sacking him seven times and coming away with a pick six.

Oregon State (3-1, 0-1 Pac-12) lost the “Pac 2” bowl last Saturday, falling at Washington State 38-35. The Beavers had no answers for Wazzu quarterback Cameron Ward, who threw for 404 yards and four touchdowns in the game. The Beavers did attempt a late comeback in the fourth quarter with DJ Uiagalelei hitting Jack Velling for a touchdown with 1:12 left. However, the Coogs recovered the onside kick to seal it.

SP+ Rankings

Utah: 18 overall, 37 offense, 8 defense

Oregon State: 20 overall, 15 offense, 35 defense

Injury update

Utah

QB Cam Rising - Questionable (Knee)

QB Brandon Rose - Questionable (Undisclosed)

WR Mycah Pittman - Questionable (Undisclosed)

DE Connor O’Toole - Questionable (Undisclosed)

TE Brant Kuithe - Out (Knee)

Oregon State

WR Tastean Reddicks - Questionable (Undisclosed)

LB Makiya Tongue - Out for season (Leg)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread in 2023 (check here)

Utah: 2-1-1 ATS

Oregon State: 2-2 ATS

Total in 2023 (check here)

Utah: Over 0-4

Oregon State: Over 3-1

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Oregon State -3.5

Total: 44.5

Moneyline: Oregon State -166, Utah +140

Opening line: Oregon State -2

Opening total: 46

Weather

47 degrees, clear, 6 MPH winds NW

The Pick

Utah +4.5

This should be another really good Pac-12 showdown and again, it’s a shame this league is dying with how deep it is this year. Cam Rising or no Cam Rising, bet against Utah at your own risk. The two-time defending Pac-12 champions have a vicious defense and they are perfectly comfortable winning ugly, especially in cool and chilly conditions like it will be in Corvallis on Friday night. I think the Utes turn this into a slugfest and I’m picking them to cover as a road underdog.