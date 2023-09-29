Cincinnati vs. BYU: How to watch, TV channel, live stream for Week 5

The Cincinnati Bearcats face the BYU Cougars in a Big 12 matchup in Week 5. The game will kick off at 10:15 p.m. ET from LaVell Edwards Stadium on Friday, September 29 and will air on ESPN.

Cincinnati (2-2, 0-1 Big XII) fell to Miami (OH) in a Week 3 overtime shocker, and lost to Oklahoma 20-6 in Week 4. The Bearcats were unable to find the end zone against the Sooners, and quarterback Emory Jones threw two interceptions in the loss. Over his last two starts, he has passed for zero touchdowns and four interceptions.

BYU (3-1, 0-1 Big XII) grabbed a major win over Arkansas in Week 3, but were unable to overcome Kansas in Week 4. In the 38-27 loss, BYU quarterback Kedon Slovis was 30-for-51 and threw two touchdowns and two interceptions. The Cougars struggled to establish the run against the Jayhawks, despite a strong rushing performance against Arkansas in the previous week.

BYU enters as a 3-point favorite, with the total set at 50.

Cincinnati vs. BYU

Date: Friday, September 29

Start time: 10:15 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Cincinnati -1

Total: 49.5

Moneyline: Cincinnati -115, BYU -105