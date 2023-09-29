Utah vs. Oregon State: How to watch, TV channel, live stream for Week 5

The No. 10 Utah Utes face the No. 19 Oregon State Beavers in a Pac-12 matchup in Week 5. The game will kick off at 9:00 p.m. ET on Friday, September 29 from Reser Stadium and will air on FS1.

Utah (4-0, 1-0 Pac-12) pulled out their most significant win of the season yet in Week 4, beating UCLA 14-7. Cameron Rising still has not returned from his ACL injury, and quarterback Nate Johnson started against the Bruins in their latest game. He passed for 117 yards and one touchdown, and running back Jaylon Glover added 86 yards on the ground. The defense was the star of the show though, with an early pick-six that set the tone for the game.

Oregon State (3-1, 0-1 Pac-12) fell to Washington State in their first conference game of the season in Week 4. They had a mighty comeback attempt, scoring 21 points in the fourth quarter, but ended up losing 38-35. Running back Deshaun Fenwick was huge, rushing for 101 yards and three touchdowns. Quarterback Dj Uiagalelei passed for 198 yards, one touchdown, and one interception in the loss.

Oregon State enters as a 3-point favorite, with the total set at 44.5.

Utah vs. Oregon State

Date: Friday, September 29

Start time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: Fox Sports Live

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Oregon State -4.5

Total: 44.5

Moneyline: Oregon State -180, Utah +150