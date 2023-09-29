Louisville vs. NC State: How to watch, TV channel, live stream for Week 5

The Louisville Cardinals take on the NC State Wolfpack in an ACC matchup in Week 5. The game will kick off at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday, September 29 from Carter-Finley Stadium and will air on ESPN.

Louisville (4-0, 2-0 ACC) crushed Boston College in their latest game, 56-28. With wins over Indiana and Georgia Tech under their belts as well, the Cardinals should be confident as they head into the more challenging weekends of their year. In the win over BC, quarterback Jack Plummer passed for 388 yards and five touchdowns. Running back Jawhar Jordan rushed for 134 yards and two touchdowns.

NC State (3-1, 1-0 ACC) eked out a 24-21 win over Virginia to kick off conference play. The closeness of the score was somewhat concerning, as Virginia has not yet won a game this season. Quarterback Brennan Armstrong was 15-for-30 for 180 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. He led the team in rushing with 64 yards. The Wolfpack grabbed two interceptions in the win.

Louisville enters as a 3-point favorite, with the total set at 55.

Louisville vs. NC State

Date: Friday, September 29

Start time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Louisville -3.5

Total: 56

Moneyline: Louisville -185, NC State +154