Canelo vs. Charlo weigh-in: Start time, live stream, how and what to watch on Friday

The undisputed super middleweight championship is up for grabs as Canelo Alvarez (59 defends his four belts against undisputed light middleweight champion Jermell Charlo (35-1-1, 19 KOs) this Saturday, September 30. The bout will take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas with coverage on Showtime PPV starting at 8 p.m. ET. Main event ring-walks are projected for sometime after 11 p.m.

However, before the fight, the two will meet one last time to make it official by weight. The target is 168 pounds for this upcoming super middleweight bout. You can view the weigh-in through the video player at the top of the page. It will also stream live this Friday, September 29th at 5:30 p.m. ET on the Premier Boxing Champions YouTube page.

Yet another highly anticipated fight is on tap for fight fans, as Canelo looks to make it a fourth successful defense of his WBA, WBC, IBF, and WBO super middleweight titles. Arguably the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world will take on a knockout maestro in Charlo. This is Charlo’s first time fighting at 168 as he makes the jump from 154 pounds.

Canelo is a -400 betting favorite while Charlo enters a +310 underdog. The favored method of victory is Canelo by decision (-110). All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo: Weigh-in

When: Friday, September 29th at 5:30 p.m. ET

Where: Toshiba Palace (outside of T-Mobile Arena) in Las Vegas

How to Watch: Premier Boxing Champions YouTube / Showtime PPV