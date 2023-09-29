NASCAR schedule for 2023 Talladega Superspeedway fall races

NASCAR is headed to the legendary Talladega Superspeedway this weekend and continuing the playoffs for the Cup Series and Truck Series. The Cup Series is in the second race of the round of 12, while the Truck Series is in the second race of the round of 8.

The Xfinity Series is on a break this week, so we’ll see racing action only on Saturday and Sunday. The Truck Series will run its events on Saturday, starting with qualifying at 9:30 a.m. ET on FS2. The Love’s RV Stop 250 will then run at 1 p.m. on FS1. Zane Smith and Christian Eckes are co-favorites to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook with +850 odds. Corey Heim won the last race at Bristol to advance to the championship 4 at Phoenix on November 3.

The Cup Series will run qualifying on Saturday at 4:30 p.m., and it will air on USA Network. The YellaWood 500 will run on Sunday with the green flag dropping at 2 p.m. on NBC. Brad Keselowski heads into the weekend as a +900 favorite to win the race. William Byron won last week’s race in Texas to advance to the round of 8 in the Cup Series playoffs.

All times below are ET.

Saturday, September 30

9:30 a.m. — Truck qualifying — FS2, Fox Sports Live

1:00 p.m. — Love’s RV Stop 250, Truck Series — FS1, Fox Sports Live

4:30 p.m. — Cup qualifying — USA Network, NBC Sports Live

Sunday, October 1

2:00 p.m. — YellaWood 500, Cup Series — NBC, NBC Sports Live