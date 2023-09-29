Who is Deshaun Watson’s backup for fantasy football?

The Cleveland Browns will face the Baltimore Ravens in an important AFC North matchup in Week 4. Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is dealing with a sore throwing shoulder and has been limited in practice this week. He didn’t throw Wednesday, threw Thursday, but then shut down throwing on Friday. We will get the final injury report later on Friday afternoon, but Watson could miss the game.

Deshaun Watson QB backup

If Watson can’t go, rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson would likely take over under center. He looked good in the preseason and showed off his dual-threat ability. Cleveland started the preseason with four quarterbacks on the roster, and DTR played well enough to beat out the more experienced quarterbacks. Thompson-Robinson finished the preseason 37-of-58 for 440 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He added 14 carries for 69 yards, picking up 14 first downs on the ground.

If Cleveland is forced to start the backup, Thompson-Robinson is still too risky of a quarterback play against the Ravens’ defense. If you were planning on starting Watson, you would want to pivot to another team’s quarterback.