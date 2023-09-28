What are goaltending options for Lightning after Andrei Vasilevskiy injury?

The Tampa Bay Lightning got some bad news on Thursday afternoon when goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy underwent back surgery. He’s expected to miss the first two months of the 2023-24 regular season. The Lightning are thin at goalie on the depth chart with the only other player under contract being Jonas Johansson. We take a look at some of the Bolts’ options via trade or free agency.

Brian Elliott

Elliott, 38, operated as the backup goalie for Tampa Bay last season. That’s the post the veteran has held for the past two seasons. In 22 starts, Elliott finished 12-8-2 with a 3.40 GAA and .891 SV%. Those numbers don’t scream confidence but Elliott was able to pick up wins more times than not in his starts. Elliott and Johansson could split time in net until Vasi is ready to return.

Jaroslav Halak

Halak is another 38-year-old goalie who could be a nice add, even as a backup goalie once Vasilevskiy is healthy. Halak spent last season as the backup for Igor Shesterkin on the New York Rangers. Halak finished 10-9-5 with a 2.72 GAA and .903 SV% in 25 games. It wasn’t too long ago Halak was starting for the Boston Bruins and performing at a high level. Halak could also come back to reach 300 career wins; he’s five short at 295 heading into this season.

Antti Raanta

The Carolina Hurricanes might like holding onto their goalie depth with Raanta. But the ‘Canes also have Frederik Andersen and Pyotr Kochetkov on the roster. That tandem would be perfectly fine for the 2023-24 season, though Andersen has dealt with injuries the past few seasons. The Bolts could call and dangle a pick to get Raanta, who would keep the Lightning somewhat competitive until Vasilevskiy returns.

Felix Sandstrom

The Flyers also have three NHL goalies under contract with Cal Petersen and Carter Hart. Those two should split starts with Sandstrom acting as the third goalie or playing in the AHL. Tampa Bay could inquire about Sandstrom and it wouldn’t cost anything really. Sandstrom is just 26 years old and could split time with Johansson in the short-term.