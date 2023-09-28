Odds for 2023 Ryder Cup morning foursome matches

The 2023 Ryder Cup has arrived, and the pairings are set for the first four of the 28 matches that will determine who wins the biggest international competition in the sport.

Match No. 1: Scottie Scheffler & Sam Burns vs. Jon Rahm & Tyrrell Hatton

USA, Scottie Scheffler & Sam Burns: +110

Europe, Jon Rahm & Tyrrell Hatton: +105

Tie: +550

On Friday morning at 1:05 a.m. ET, Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns will face Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton in what should be one of the more anticipated matches in the history of the competition. Scheffler and Rahm have often traded the OWGR No. 1 player in the world ranking over the past two years, with Burns making his debut in the competition. Hatton is at 2-4-1 in two previous Ryder Cups, but putting him and Rahm on the same team should mean plenty of profanity if some shots go wayward.

Match No. 2: Max Homa & Brian Harman vs. Viktor Hovland & Ludvig Åberg

USA, Max Homa & Brian Harman: +130

Europe, Viktor Hovland & Ludvig Åberg: -110

Tie: +500

Max Homa and Brian Harman make their Ryder Cup debut, while the reigning PGA Tour FedExCup Champion Viktor Hovland pairs with his fellow Scandanavian and Texas Tech Red Raider Ludvig Åberg. Hovland was 0-3-2 at Whistling Straits in 2021, and will look to improve upon his career mark.

Match No. 3: Rickie Fowler & Collin Morikawa vs. Shane Lowry & Sepp Straka

USA, Rickie Fowler & Collin Morikawa: -115

Europe, Shane Lowry & Sepp Straka: +130

Tie: +550

If you’re an American golf fan, seeing Rickie Fowler back in the red, white, and blue is a tremendous sight. It’s the fifth Ryder Cup for Fowler after missing the team at Whistling Straits, and his 3-7-5 record means he’s got plenty of experience in the format. Morikawa was 3-0-1 in his only appearance in 2021, while Lowry was 1-1-1 for one of the better Euro performances in Wisconsin. He joins a Cup newcomer in Straka, who has two career PGA TOUR wins and two playoff losses.

Match No. 4: Xander Schauffele & Patrick Cantlay vs. Rory McIlroy & Tommy Fleetwood

USA, Xander Schauffele & Patrick Cantlay: +120

Europe, Rory McIlroy & Tommy Fleetwood: +100

Tie: +500

Hopefully the 2020 Olympic gold medalist in Schauffele can keep things moving with Cantlay, one of the most talented and slowest players on tour. Schauffele was 3-1-0 and Cantlay was 3-0-1 in their debutante Cup appearances in 2021, and combined to go 4-0 in foursomes. But they draw perhaps the most feared player across the pond in McIlroy, who is 12 -12-4 wearing the blue as he enters his seventh Ryder Cup. He’s paired with golf’s No. 1 bridesmaid in Tommy Fleetwood, who has nine wins abroad but none on the PGA TOUR. Fleetwood is 4-2-2 in Ryder Cup play over the last two competitions.

Ryder Cup Overall Odds at DraftKings Sportsbook

United States: +100

Europe: +105

Tie: +1000 *

*A tie means the USA retains the Cup as the current holders, but is separated for betting purposes. Both teams having exactly 14 points at the end of the 28 matches in Rome is the only score that results in tie cashing.