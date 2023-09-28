Top tight end value plays for daily fantasy football in Week 4

The tight end landscape in DFS is almost evolving into the D/ST thought process on DraftKings. There’s almost never a time when you should be paying up at tight end. This week, the top TE is Mark Andrews and he has a tough matchup vs. the Browns. There are only three TEs priced higher than $5,000 on the Sunday main slate for Week 4. So you’re going to need some value at the position. We take you through some of those cheap plays.

NFL DFS Picks, Week 4: TE value plays

Taysom Hill, NO vs. TB, $4,500

This play makes me feel sick because it’s Taysom Hill. But we can’t ignore the fact the Saints may be going with Jameis Winston at QB. Hill played 18 snaps last week with QB Derek Carr exiting the game. Hill actually ran some routes and had a target with three carries. We could see the Saints lean more into using Hill if Winston turns the ball over. Really, all it would take is a TD to get us there. We’ve seen Hill go for multiple TDs in the past in these types of spots. This play makes me cringe, though.

Pat Freiermuth, PIT vs. HOU, $3,400

This feels like a gift getting ‘Muth at this price point. He’s coming off his best game of the early season, catching three of four targets for 41 yards and a TD. The Texans’ offense has been sneaky good and this game could see a decent amount of points. The Steelers’ run game hasn’t instilled much confidence early on. Pittsburgh may need to keep up and that could mean around 5-6 targets for Freiermuth. He also has scored in two of three games this season. If nothing else, ‘Muth is a good red-zone target.

Adam Trautman, DEN vs. CHI, $2,800

Trautman has been a bust in terms of fantasy production through three games. Since Week 1, he doesn’t have a catch in two straight weeks. Despite that, Trautman is still playing a TON of snaps, almost all of the Broncos’ TE share each week. At some point the targets need to come back and Trautman could start being productive if that’s the case. This is a great week to get on Trautman. The Bears’ defense is awful and few lineups should be on Trautman after the back-to-back goose eggs. At sub-$3K we don’t need much to get back value.