Top quarterback value plays for daily fantasy football in Week 4

It’s been a weird couple of weeks for QBs in the NFL. We’re seeing the elite names underperform while the “Red Rocket” Andy Dalton is out there slinging the rock for the Carolina Panthers. It’s made for an interesting approach to DFS lineups. You can pay down at every position but QB is appearing to pay dividends. We take a look at some of the top QB value options on the Sunday main slate on DraftKings.

NFL DFS Picks, Week 4: QB value plays

Joe Burrow, CIN vs. TEN, $6,500

Since there aren’t many QB options under $5K, we’re going to change our definition of value for this piece. Burrow at $6.5K feels like a gift. The Titans have a poor secondary and have been torched by elite WRs. Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins should eat up these corners. Burrow didn’t look good again on MNF in Week 3 but threw for 259 yards and got the win. If Burrow can continue to get healthy and up to speed, it’s only a matter of time before the breakout comes. This could be the week.

Russell Wilson, DEN vs. CHI, $5,800

This is the clash between inept defenses in Week 4 between the Broncos and Bears. Given the circumstances and despite being 0-3, Wilson hasn’t been all that bad in fantasy football. This is a matchup where he should have plenty of time to throw the ball. He’s thrown for over 300 yards in back-to-back games. The script should also hold up. Denver is -3.5 on the spread, so the books expect a close game. The total is also up to 46.5 points. Wilson should go overlooked with lineups going with Justin Fields ($6,600).

Joshua Dobbs, ARI vs. SF, $5,000

Keep an eye on the Panthers’ QB situation. Bryce Young and Dalton are both cheap and have a great matchup vs. the Vikings. That could mean they get into a decent amount of lineups, though. Dobbs shouldn’t be in many lineups given the matchup. The Cardinals are 14-point underdogs on DKSB. Still, the Cards are coming off an impressive win over the Cowboys. Either way, if Arizona gets down early, Dobbs will have to throw. If the game is close, Dobbs likely is a big reason why. What’s great is his rushing upside. If the Niners’ pass rush is on, Dobbs should get some rushing yards on broken plays. This feels like a good GPP spot for Dobbs.