Top wide receiver value plays for daily fantasy football in Week 4

Houston Texans rookie WR Tank Dell has kind of gone under-the-radar in DFS to start the season. He entered Week 3 more as a viable PPR option in season-long formats but not as a GPP play in DFS on DraftKings. Dell finished Week 3 vs. the Jags with five catches for 145 yards and a TD. Despite the back-to-back strong performances in fantasy, Dell remains on the WR value radar for this week. We go over some of the top WR values on DraftKings for the Sunday main slate.

NFL DFS Picks, Week 4: WR value plays

Tank Dell, HOU vs. PIT, $4,600

Yeah, we’re going right back to the Dell Well in Week 4 vs. the Steelers. The Texans just play in one of the best game environments for wide receivers. Houston is generally trailing due to its defense and rookie QB CJ Stroud has looked better each week. Coming off a win over Jacksonville, the Texans could be a trendy underdog pick again. Dell only played 34 snaps in Week 3 because the Texans were up on the Jags. Still, he was able to haul in five of seven targets, one of those catches a 68-yard TD. Dell won’t need many targets or snaps to return value at this price point. The issue is how many lineups will be all over Dell after last week. He’s more of a cash-game play than GPP but has tournament pop.

Adam Thielen, CAR vs. MIN, $4,500

Thielen kind of feels like a sucker play but should have a safe floor. It’ll be interesting to see if the Panthers go back to Andy Dalton even if Bryce Young is healthy and starts in Week 4 vs. the Vikings. Either way, Thielen should play plenty and get around eight targets (his average for the season). It’s also a revenge spot against his former team, the Vikings, who have perhaps the worst defense in the NFL. Minnesota NEEDS a win also, so expect them to lay the hammer down. That should force Young/Dalton to throw the ball a ton. Thielen may not need to find the end zone to return PPR value.

Josh Palmer, LAC vs. LVR, $4,000

With the season-ending injury to Mike Williams, the Chargers will need Palmer to step up behind Keenan Allen. After last week, you’d expect defense to key in on Allen, who posted 18 catches on 20 targets for 215 yards. That isn’t sustainable, so you’d think Palmer slides into the WR2 role. Even with Allen thriving, Palmer was able to haul in four of seven targets for 66 yards and a TD. Again, Palmer should be popular like the other two options we’ve mentioned. That’s fine so long as they get us there. Quentin Johnston ($3,700) may be the sneakier play for less salary.

Michael Wilson, ARI vs. SF, $3,500

There’s a lot to like about Wilson heading into Week 4. The matchup isn’t great but we can expect the 49ers to be up big given the spread is -14 on DKSB. If that holds true, the Cardinals will need to chuck it most of this game. Wilson remains the WR2 behind Marquise Brown for Arizona. Last week, Wilson played 41 snaps, which was the second-most behind Brown among skill position players. The opportunity is going to be there and Wilson hasn’t need many targets to return value the past two games.