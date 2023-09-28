Best NFL games to stack for Week 4 in daily fantasy football

If you stacked the Dolphins in Week 3, congrats on the W. Miami posted 70 points, a total we may not see in another game for a while. Or will we? The Dolphins take on the Buffalo Bills in Week 4, a game that should be popular for stacking. We’ll also continue to target the Vikings and Chargers. Let’s get into the top stacks on the main slate on DraftKings for Week 4.

NFL DFS Picks: Game Stacks, Week 4

Dolphins vs. Bills

Josh Allen ($8,200)

Tyreek Hill ($9,200)

Stefon Diggs ($8,100)

Gabe Davis ($5,900)

There is a path to making this stack work, though it takes a lot of value to fit in. You can switch off of Allen and go with Tua at QB for $7,400, which is a bit more salary. You could also stack skill position players and go with a cheap QB. There’s also Jaylen Waddle ($7,600), who should return to the lineup and could be overlooked. Either way, the total on this game is 54, the highest on the slate. De’Von Achane ($5,700) is still affordable coming off his monster game in Week 3. Mix-and-match a bit with this stack.

Vikings vs. Panthers

Bryce Young ($5,200)

Alexander Mattison ($5,800)

Adam Thielen ($4,500)

DJ Chark ($4,000)

After witnessing Andy Dalton last week, we’d feel better about him at QB over the rookie. But if there’s a defense Young can thrive against, it’s Minnesota’s. We’re going with a more traditional stack here with the Panthers QB-WR-WR and running it back with Mattison. The Vikings RB had 25 touches last week against the Chargers. If the Vikings can build a lead, expect Mattison to get plenty of touches even with Cam Akers active. Thielen and Chark soaked up 25 targets combined last week. Both are plenty cheap and this stack allows you to pay up at RB and WR.

Raiders vs. Chargers

Justin Herbert ($7,800)

Keenan Allen ($7,900)

Josh Jacobs ($7,100)

Josh Palmer ($4,000)

The Raiders will likely be without QB Jimmy Garoppolo, so Brian Hoyer could be under center. If that’s the case, you’d think the Raiders just lean on Jacobs in this one. It may be tough if Las Vegas is trailing big but it’s hard to trust Davante Adams or Jakobi Meyers. So stacking Los Angeles’ pass-catchers feels right. Palmer should step into the WR2 role with Mike Williams on IR. Allen is chalk but his target volume is insane and this price is still pretty solid given last week. Herbert should carve up this Raiders defense.