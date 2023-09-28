Top running back value plays for daily fantasy football in Week 4

If you rostered any Dolphins offensive player last week, you reaped the benefits (well, we hope you did). Miami posted 70 points on the Denver Broncos, most of that production going to RBs De’Von Achane and Raheem Mostert. Both RBs were solid values and likely helped DFS players win tons of cash on DraftKings in Week 3. Here we’re going to take a look at some value backs to target on the Week 4 Sunday main slate.

NFL DFS Picks, Week 4: RB value plays

Jaylen Warren, PIT vs. HOU, $5,000

Last week, RB Najee Harris had 19 touches (all carries) in the Steelers’ win over the Raiders. Warren wasn’t far behind with 11 touches and he got four targets to Harris’ one. The two backs virtually split snaps at 31 vs. 28, so this is looking like a backfield time-share. If that’s the case, we could see Mike Tomlin ride the hot hand. If the Steelers can pull away from the Texans, we could see plenty of touches for their RBs. Warren has a good shot at seeing 10-15 touches and isn’t a bad value option.

Roschon Johnson/Khalil Herbert, CHI vs. DEN

Johnson ($4,900) and Herbert ($4,700) get the dream matchup as the RB duo to take on the Broncos. We all saw how many points Achane and Mostert were able to put up against Denver. We’re not saying Johnson and Herbert will both tear up the Broncos’ run defense. But if there were any week for Herbert to look more like the RB2/FLEX he was drafted before the season, it’s this matchup. Johnson and Herbert could split touches in the backfield, so both backs are in play. Both backs shouldn’t be rostered much this week. You could also go galaxy brain play and use both in your lineup.

Kendre Miller, NO vs. TB, $4,400

Plenty of lineups will get on RB Alvin Kamara ($6,100) coming off his suspension. While Kamara should lead the backfield, he may split touches early on and cede some of the early-down work to Miller. Last week with Jamaal Williams on IR, the Saints split the backfield with Tony Jones and Miller, who had slightly more carries. It was also his NFL debut. With a game under his belt, we could see Miller overtake Jones behind Kamara. At this price point, Miller isn’t a bad punt play who shouldn’t be on many rosters.