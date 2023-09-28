Republican election odds don’t change one iota after second debate in California

It was a wild and often stilted debate at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California on Wednesday night, but it didn’t have any effect on the odds to become the GOP’s choice for President in 2024. Absolutely no betting lines moved from before to after the two-hour debate, which featured seven candidates on the stage but not the massive leader in the polls in Donald Trump.

Trump remains the -300 favorite to be the party’s standard bearer next year. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis remains the second choice at +600, with businessman Vivek Ramaswamy at +800 and former South Carolina Governor and UN Ambassador Nikki Haley checking in at +1400.

While Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin isn’t even a declared candidate, he’s still outpacing every other Republican in attendance on Wednesday at +2800. Tim Scott (+3500), Chris Christie (+4000), and Mike Pence (+6500) are all well behind via the numbers. And you can’t even bet on North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, who has no price listed.

The Iowa caucus is scheduled for January 15, with the New Hampshire election date still yet to be set by the state that traditionally is second in the nation, and the holder of the first primary. While betting on American elections isn’t permitted in the US jurisdictions, it is allowed in Ontario, Canada and many other countries abroad.

Here are the odds to win the 2024 Republican Presidential nomination from DraftKings Sportsbook in Ontario, Canada: