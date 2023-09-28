 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Republican election odds don’t change one iota after second debate in California

The favorite didn’t attend the second RNC debate at the Reagan Library, but he still hangs over most of the proceedings.

By Collin Sherwin
2024 Presidential Candidates Participate In Republican Primary Debate

It was a wild and often stilted debate at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California on Wednesday night, but it didn’t have any effect on the odds to become the GOP’s choice for President in 2024. Absolutely no betting lines moved from before to after the two-hour debate, which featured seven candidates on the stage but not the massive leader in the polls in Donald Trump.

Trump remains the -300 favorite to be the party’s standard bearer next year. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis remains the second choice at +600, with businessman Vivek Ramaswamy at +800 and former South Carolina Governor and UN Ambassador Nikki Haley checking in at +1400.

While Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin isn’t even a declared candidate, he’s still outpacing every other Republican in attendance on Wednesday at +2800. Tim Scott (+3500), Chris Christie (+4000), and Mike Pence (+6500) are all well behind via the numbers. And you can’t even bet on North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, who has no price listed.

The Iowa caucus is scheduled for January 15, with the New Hampshire election date still yet to be set by the state that traditionally is second in the nation, and the holder of the first primary. While betting on American elections isn’t permitted in the US jurisdictions, it is allowed in Ontario, Canada and many other countries abroad.

Here are the odds to win the 2024 Republican Presidential nomination from DraftKings Sportsbook in Ontario, Canada:

2024 Republican Nomination Odds as of September 28

Candidate Odds
Candidate Odds
Donald Trump -300
Ron DeSantis +600
Vivek Ramaswamy +800
Nikki Haley +1400
Glenn Youngkin +2800
Tim Scott +3500
Chris Christie +4000
Mike Pompeo +4000
Liz Cheney +5000
Tucker Carlson +6500
Mike Pence +6500
Charlie Baker +8000
Larry Hogan +8000
Tom Cotton +8000
Greg Abbott +10000
Rand Paul +10000
Mitt Romney +10000
Kristi Noem +10000
Ted Cruz +10000
Ivanka Trump +10000
Jared Kushner +10000
Paul Ryan +10000
Dan Crenshaw +10000
Susan Collins +13000
Matt Gaetz +15000
Marco Rubio +15000
Kimberly Guilfoyle +15000
Kanye West +15000

