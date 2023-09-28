Who is leading the AL West?

Hard as it is to believe, we’re just days away from the conclusion of the 2023 MLB regular season. The playoff picture is taking shape, with most spots sewn up around the league — except for the AL West, that is, where things remain absolutely wide open in the season’s final week. The Rangers, Astros and Mariners have been trading the division lead — not to mention multiple Wild Card spots — like a hot potato in recent weeks, and there’s no telling who will be left standing and who will be sent home for October when the music stops. Things change by the day, so here are your up-to-the-minute AL West standings on Wednesday, September 27.

MLB playoff picture: AL West standings

The Rangers took care of business in Los Angeles, taking two of three from the Angels and whittling their magic number down to two — one over the fading Mariners, who they’ll now face for four games in Seattle to close the regular season. Seattle dropped two of three to Houston, and they should come out with their backs to the wall and knowing that they more or less have to sweep Texas if they want to make it to October for the second straight year. The Astros, meanwhile, are off on Thursday before taking on the Diamondbacks this weekend. A Rangers win tonight would basically relegate Houston to the Wild Card chase, while a Rangers loss leaves the division within reach — while also pulling Seattle back within a game of them for the final Wild Card spot.