The writers got taken care of, but when could SAG-AFTRA’s deal get done?

Even with the WGA strike finding a resolution, the job is not finished. The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) has yet to reach a new deal with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP). Given that the WGA has ended its strike, how close is the SAG-AFTRA strike to seeing the finish line?

With that, this is the latest have the latest on what we know up to this point.

What progress has been made so far?

Coming off the heels of the WGA coming to terms on a tentative, three-year deal with the Hollywood studios, the actors union could reportedly sit down with the AMPTP within days. Variety notes SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP are due to resume negotiations on Monday.

As a refresher, the actors union has been on strike since July 14, when its members joined the WGA on the picket lines, subsequently creating Hollywood’s first join strike in nearly 50 years. The situation is fluid in labor negotiations, and progress isn’t officially made until both parties meet at the bargaining table.

When could the strike end?

While no one can predict how future negotiations will play out, the target date to end the strike appears to be sometime within October. This timeframe would align with the reported target date for crew members to get back on sets – thus, begin production again on linear television shows.

If that is the case, scripted series could premiere new seasons as early as the beginning of 2024. For shows set to return in mid-March, it necessitates filming around Thanksgiving and working through the holidays. A more feasible return to the set would be January 2024 for others.