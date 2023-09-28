Itching for some shows to come back? Here’s a list of what’s returning after the writers strike

The Writer’s Guild of America (WGA) Strike officially ended, and some well-known daytime talk shows, late-night shows, and more are poised to return to your television screens and streaming. If you’re excited about the return of your favorite projects and shows, here’s what we know about the return dates on the horizon.

Daytime Talk Shows

The Drew Barrymore Show (October)

The Jennifer Hudson Show (Second week of October)

The Talk (Second week of October)

The Kelly Clarkson Show (Mid-October)

Late-Night Shows

Real Time With Bill Maher (September 29)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (October 1)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (October 2)

The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon (October 2)

Late Night with Seth Meyers (October 2)

Jimmy Kimmel Live (October 2)

The Daily Show (October 16)

Saturday Night Live (October)

Linear TV Shows

Scripted television series could premiere new seasons as soon as early 2024, depending on how quickly the SAG-AFTRA strike is resolved. For shows to return in mid-March, they must start filming around Thanksgiving and work through the holidays. A more feasible return to the set would be January 2024 for others.