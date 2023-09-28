A comprehensive look at what the WGA has won in their brand spanking new contract

As of 12:01 a.m. PT Wednesday, the Writer’s Guild of America (WGA) Strike officially ended nearly 150 days after leaving the job on May 2. Official terms of the new three-year deal with the Hollywood studios are still forthcoming. In the meantime, the WGA has released a few details of their tentative agreement.

Here’s a breakdown of our knowledge of the WGA’s new agreement.

Pay increases

The three-year deal outlines a 12.5 percent pay increase starting with a 5 percent upon the contract’s ratification. For the following two years, writers will receive 4 percent and 3.5 percent increases in the respective years. Before the strike, the WGA had asked the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) for a 16% raise over three years.

Residuals

In addition to pay raises, writers secured a 76 percent increase in foreign streaming residuals based on the streaming service’s number of foreign subscribers. According to the WGA, this will increase their residuals from the likes of Netflix from $18,684 to $32,830 for a single, hour-long episode.

Writers will also receive a “viewership-based streaming bonus” between $9,000 and $40,500, depending upon the length of the show or if the streaming feature has a budget over $30 million.

More specifically, shows and films viewed by 20 percent or more of the service’s domestic subscribers within the first 90 days of release will result in a bonus equal to 50 percent of the fixed domestic and foreign residual.

Access to viewership data

Studios are now mandated to provide the WGA details of a show’s viewership, including the total number of hours streamed worldwide. This was agreed upon so long as this information remains confidential between both parties. This information may be shared with union members, but only in an aggregated form.

Staffing requirements

The AMPTP also consented to the mandatory staffing requirements that they previously fought back on. According to the union, studios must hire at least three writer-producers, including the showrunner, for a guaranteed ten consecutive weeks of work during the development of a series, which is also called “development rooms.”

Once projects are greenlighted, the minimum number of writers increases to five once the series reaches seven episodes. Teams working on shows with 13 or more episodes will receive another writer.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) guidelines

Both parties also agreed upon a set of guidelines for using AI, which was a heated sticking point in the negotiations. Firstly, AI cannot write or rewrite any literary material, and AI-generated material cannot be considered source material under this new deal.

However, these guidelines do not prohibit writers from using AI to aid their work, so long as the company allows it and they follow its policies. Studios cannot mandate a writer to use AI software.

Studios must also inform writers if any source material they receive is AI-generated or contains AI-generated material. Lastly, the WGA “reserves the right to assert that exploitation of writers’ material to train AI is prohibited by MBA or other law.”