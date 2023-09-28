Picks, predictions for Pirates vs. Phillies on Thursday, September 28

After clinching a Wild Card berth earlier in the week, the Philadelphia Phillies (86-69) have already set their sights on the postseason, while the Pittsburgh Pirates (74-84) are playing out the string on their season. The two teams will face off on Thursday, with the Phillies sending Zack Wheeler (13-6, 3.64 ERA) to the mound in his final regular season tune-up, while Luis Ortiz (4-5, 4.96 ERA) will make his final start of the regular season. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. ET.

The Phillies are -218 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Pirates are +180 underdogs. The total is set at 8.5.

Pirates-Phillies picks: Thursday, September 28

Injury report

Phillies

Out: 1B Rhys Hoskins (knee), SP Andrew Painter (UCL)

Pirates

Out: RP Colin Holderman (thumb), SP Bailey Falter (neck)

Starting pitchers

Luis Ortiz vs. Zack Wheeler

Ortiz struggled his last time out, allowing three runs in 3 2/3 innings in a bulk role. He allowed four runs in 4 2/3 innings in his last start and has a 6.32 ERA over his last seven appearances.

Wheeler, who leads all pitchers with 5.8 fWAR, has already been tabbed to start Game 2 of the NL Wild Card series. That said, I think he’ll be motivated for Thursday’s start, and he’ll have a chance to drop his ERA closer to 3.5. He’s been brilliant in his last two starts, as he held the Braves to one run in six innings on Sept. 18 before allowing three earned runs in seven innings against the Mets his last time out.

Over/Under pick

I think the under is the way to go here. I’m expecting Wheeler to put together a gem, and I also Ortiz will hold his own against a Phillies lineup that could be missing some regulars as they try to get some rest ahead of the postseason.

Pick: Under 8.5

Moneyline pick

The Phillies get it done. Even if they don’t have anything to play for, they’re still the better team with the better pitcher on the mound.

Pick: Phillies.