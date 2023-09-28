Picks, predictions for Diamondbacks vs. White Sox on Thursday, September 28

The Arizona Diamondbacks (84-74) can take a huge step towards punching their postseason ticket with a win over the lowly Chicago White Sox (60-98) on Thursday. Bryce Jarvis (2-0, 2.45 ERA) takes the hill for Arizona, while Touki Toussaint (4-7, 5.10 ERA) gets the start for the White Sox. First pitch is set for 2:10 p.m. ET.

The D-backs are -170 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the White Sox are +142 underdogs. The total is set at 9.5.

Diamondbacks-White Sox picks: Thursday, September 28

Injury report

Diamondbacks

Out: RP Scott McGough (shoulder)

White Sox

Out: OF Luis Robert, Jr. (knee), RP Gregory Santos (elbow)

Starting pitchers

Bryce Jarvis vs. Touki Toussaint

A first-round pick in the 2020 Draft, Jarvis will be making his first career MLB start after appearing out of the bullpen in his first nine big league appearances. While Jarvis made 19 starts in the minors this year, he’s likely only go a couple of innings, as he pitched two nights ago and hasn’t gone more than five innings in an appearance since his last minor league start at the end of July.

Toussaint, who was claimed off waivers by the White Sox in June, has already set a new career-high in innings and will be looking to end his season on a positive note. He’s pitched well as of late, as he’s allowed one run in each of the last two starts. He’s allowed four runs in 9 1/3 career innings against the D-backs.

Over/Under pick

Not only is it a getaway day game on a day where there wasn’t supposed to be a game, but the weather is also supposed to be pretty crummy. In short, it’s the perfect formula for a low-scoring affair.

Pick: Under 9.5

Moneyline pick

The D-backs getting into the postseason is a matter of ‘when’, not ‘if’, and I think they get closer to finalizing that answer with a win on Thursday.

Pick: D-backs