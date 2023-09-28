Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Thursday, September 28

With just a few days left in the fantasy baseball season, every streaming decision counts — one misstep could tank your ratios and send you tumbling down the standings. Which is where our daily starting pitcher rankings come in, with a full breakdown of each slate and recommendations on who to start, who to sit and who to snag off the waiver wire. The schedule on Thursday, September 28 is a bit of a light one, with 11 games on tap and a handful of both top-tier names and under-the-radar options who could come through in a big way.

Starting pitcher rankings for Thursday, September 28

Pitchers to stream

Sawyer Gipson-Long, Detroit Tigers — Gipson-Long has yet to pitch into the sixth inning, but he’s been awfully impressive in his three Major League starts so far, allowing just four total runs while striking out 20 in those 15 innings. Don’t expect another 11-K performance like he put up against the Angels, but the righty looks a lot like a young Logan Webb, earning a ton of ground balls and swings and misses when he has his changeup working. He’ll wrap up his 2023 season with a very friendly matchup at spacious Comerica Park against the Royals, and he should help out your ratios at the very least.

David Peterson, New York Mets — The Marlins lineup isn’t scaring much of anyone lately — they scored just five runs across both games of Wednesday’s doubleheader — and Peterson has 29 strikeouts in 19.2 innings so far this month. The floor here is a bit lower than you’d like if the lefty loses his command, but he has a solid 4.17 ERA in the second half and comes with some nice upside if you’re looking to roll the dice.

And now, without further ado, here are your full starting pitcher rankings for fantasy baseball on Thursday, September 28.