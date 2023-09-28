Packers QB Jordan Love start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

Things were looking bleak for the Green Bay Packers after three quarters on Sunday in Week 3 vs. the New Orleans Saints. But in the fourth quarter, QB Jordan Love helped lead a comeback down 17-0 to help the Packers improve to 2-1 on the season. Love and the Packers scored 18 unanswered points in the win. The QB ran for a TD, completed a 2-point conversion and threw the game-winning score to WR Romeo Doubs. Now, the Packers have a short week with the Detroit Lions on Thursday Night Football. We go over Love’s fantasy outlook for Week 4.

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers QB Jordan Love

Love looked poised to bust in Week 3 before the fourth quarter. He would finished the win with 259 passing yards, one TD and one INT with nine carries for 39 yards and another TD. Through three games, Love is a top-5 fantasy QB with 68.8 total points.

Start or sit in Week 4 leagues?

Start. At this point, if Love is your QB1, you’re starting him each week. There’s something to be said about the short week, but there’s also a chance the Packers get some reinforcements back. WR Christian Watson and RB Aaron Jones could be active for TNF. If that’s the case, it’s a big help for Love and the offense. Even without Watson and Jones for much of the first three games, Love has been fine. His legs have provided some nice upside; Love has 14 carries for 74 yards and a TD this season. He also isn’t taking many sacks and has turned the ball over just twice. Once the completion percentage gets some positive regression, we could see some even better games from Love.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Jordan Love

DKN NFL Editor Chet Gresham has Love as the QB15 for Week 4. It’s a tough spot against the Lions at home on a short week. This ranking puts Love outside the realm of a starter but worth consideration if you’re not high on QBs like Deshaun Watson or Justin Fields. Personally, I’d start Love over Watson, maybe not Fields given the rushing ability and matchup vs. Denver. Lions QB Jared Goff is an interesting start as well depending on if Packers CB Jaire Alexander is healthy for TNF.