Jared Goff start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The Detroit Lions go into Lambeau Field for a matchup vs. their NFC North rival, the Green Bay Packers, in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season on Thursday Night Football. The Lions and Packers both are 2-1 and tied in the division, so this game has big standings implications early on. Let’s take a look at QB Jared Goff’s scope in fantasy football vs. the Packers in Week 4.

Fantasy Football analysis: Lions QB Jared Goff

Last week, Goff threw for 243 yards with one TD and one INT, but added a rushing TD, which saved his day. He finished with 19 fantasy points and has been a top-10 QB through three games this season.

Start or sit in Week 4 leagues?

Start. If Goff is your QB, I think he’s a decent play this week against the Packers. He has a 101.8 passer rating through three games with a near 70 completion percentage. Green Bay has faced Justin Fields, Desmond Ridder and Derek Carr/Jameis Winston so far this season. None of those QBs are any good. The Packers could also be without CB Jaire Alexander, which would be big for WR Amon-Ra St. Brown. If Detroit’s offensive line can keep Goff upright, he should have time to find open receivers.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Jared Goff

DKN has Goff ranked as the QB16 in Week 4. That would put him outside the realm of starting unless you’re in a deeper format. For what it’s worth, I like Goff better than Deshaun Watson and Justin Fields, who are ranked higher. Goff feels like a safe play but also his upside could be limited. The Packers could also have Alexander back and their pass rush has been decent.