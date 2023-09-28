Best TE matchups for fantasy football in Week 4

The NFL is cruising into Week 4 already with three weeks in the books. Last week saw some surprises at the top of the TE rankings as well as some of the usual suspects. Sam LaPorta finished as the league-wide TE1 with 22.4 fantasy points in PPR leagues. He was followed closely by Travis Kelce, George Kittle, Pharaoh Brown, and Donald Parham Jr., who rounds out the top five.

Ahead of the Week 4 action, let’s take a look at three of the best TE matchups that you can consider putting in your fantasy lineup.

Fantasy football, Week 4: Best TE Matchups

Sam LaPorta vs. Green Bay Packers

LaPorta is having a fantastic rookie season and seems to just be getting better. He caught all five of his targets in his debut, but only totaled 8.9 PPR points on the day. He finished with 11.3 points in Week 2, and Week 3 saw him explode against the Falcons as he caught 8-of-11 for 84 yards and a touchdown, good for 22.4 fantasy points and the top spot in the tight end rankings. He’s probably not available on your waiver wire anymore after last week’s performance, but if you’re one of the lucky fantasy managers who was able to snag him, he’s a no-brainer as your TE1 in Week 4.

Darren Waller vs. Seattle Seahawks

Waller has been somewhat underwhelming so far this season through his first three games. He hasn’t found the end zone, and he’s caught 12-of-20 for 132 yards. His biggest performance in Week 2 turned out 13.6 fantasy points in PPR leagues, which makes sense as it was against the Cardinals, who have the weakest defense he’s played against this season. Not to say Arizona’s defense is weak, but when his other two games were against the Cowboys and the 49ers, the Cards drop to the bottom of the list in this scenario. He has a favorable matchup against the Seahawks this week, and you should be able to expect at least double digits out of the 9th-year veteran.

Pat Freiermuth vs. Houston Texans

Freiermuth finished as the TE8 in Week 3 against the Raiders in PPR leagues, bringing his best performance as he went 3-for-4 for 41 yards and a touchdown. He ended up with 13.1 fantasy points on the day which is a big improvement from the first two weeks. The Texans have given up the ninth-most yards to tight ends this season, making it a favorable matchup for Freiermuth on the road.