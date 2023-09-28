Best WR matchups for fantasy football in Week 4

Week 3 saw several rookies make a statement — Tank Dell led the Texans in receiving yards in a big upset over the Jaguars, and Puka Nacua continues to excel with the Rams. Tyreek Hill had yet another major week in the Dolphins’ 70-20 win over the Broncos. Adam Thielen had a big week with the Panthers with backup Andy Dalton under center, and Chargers’ Keenan Allen led wide receivers in fantasy points in Week 3.

Here are the best wide receiver matchups for Week 4.

Fantasy football, Week 4: Best WR Matchups

Ja’Marr Chase vs. Titans

The Seahawks are allowing more points to wide receivers but are also on primetime vs. the Giants in Week 4 on MNF. New York has less appealing wideouts so we’re going with Chase and the Bengals vs. the Titans. Tennessee has allowed just under 120 points to WRs in fantasy through three games. The Titans have been torched by the oppositions top WR in each week this season. That group consists of Chris Olave, Keenan Allen and Amari Cooper. Insert Chase, who is just itching for a breakout game early on. Also consider Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd good options in fantasy this week.

Tank Dell vs. Steelers

Dell is another rookie making a big statement alongside quarterback CJ Stroud. Last week, Dell put up 145 receiving yards and a touchdown against the Jaguars. He is quickly becoming a favorite target for Stroud, and the Steelers’ defense has allowed the sixth-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers so far this season.

Davante Adams vs. Chargers

Adams has been a major factor for the Raiders so far this season. In Week 2, he had 84 receiving yards and one TD, and in Week 3, he put up 172 yards and two touchdowns. The Chargers have allowed the third-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers so far this season. Adams had 13 receptions over 20 targets last week, so he is especially valuable in PPR and half-PPR leagues.