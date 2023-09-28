Best RB matchups for fantasy football in Week 4

Week 4 of the NFL season has arrived and that presents another opportunity for some of the league’s elite running backs to go off in fantasy football. The Miami Dolphins tandem of De’Von Achane and Raheem Mostert were the top fantasy backs last week, combining for 85.5 fantasy points in standard leagues as the Dolphins vaporized the Denver Broncos 70-20. While any tailback is liable to put together an explosive performance, identifying the best matchups can offer a glimpse at who can be equipped for a big game.

Below, we’ll go over some of the best running back matchups to keep an eye on and leverage if you have these names on your roster.

Fantasy football, Week 4: Best RB Matchups

Kenneth Walker III vs. New York Giants

Walker was superb in the Seattle Seahawks’ 37-27 victory over the Carolina Panthers last week, earning NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors for his efforts. He had 18 carries for 97 rushing yards and two touchdowns with three receptions for 59 receiving yards. The Giants are allowing 21.6 fantasy points per game to running backs this season, so Walker will have a strong chance of putting on a show for the national audience on Monday Night Football.

Tony Pollard vs. New England Patriots

Not a lot of things went right for the Dallas Cowboys in their 28-16 loss to the Arizona Cardinals last week, but Pollard had himself a nice afternoon. He had 23 carries for 122 rushing yards. The amount of touches he’s been getting should pay dividends against a Pats defense that is yielding 16.8 fantasy points per game to running backs. Definitely make sure Pollard is front and center in your starting lineup if you have him.

Javonte Williams vs. Chicago Bears

Williams has had a modest start to his 2023 campaign, combining for just 138 rushing yards through three games as the Denver Broncos have sputtered out the gate. However, if there’s a team that Williams could put up numbers against, it’s the Bears. The Chicago defense has been dreadful so far, yielding 29.7 fantasy points per game to running backs. The only team giving up more is, well, this very Broncos team and that also makes Khalil Herbert a viable fantasy option for this week. Sneak Williams into your lineup and reap the benefits this Sunday.