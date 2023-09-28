Best QB matchups for fantasy football in Week 4

We have made it to Week 4 of the fantasy football season. Quarterback play has been surprising through three weeks of the season, and the top five doesn’t look how we thought it would. Kirk Cousins heads into this week as the top quarterback in fantasy football despite his team being 0-3. He is followed by Justin Herbert, Tua Tagovailoa, Jordan Love and Patrick Mahomes in the top five.

Each week, there are quarterbacks that you may not consider for fantasy football that are gifted with the best matchups in the league. Here are the three quarterbacks with the best fantasy football matchup in Week 4 and insight into whether or not they should crack your lineup.

Fantasy football, Week 4: Best QB Matchups

Jimmy Garoppolo vs. Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers defense allows the most fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. Jimmy G was evaluated for a concussion following last week’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Assuming he can practice and eventually take the field, Garoppolo has a good matchup and will rely on Davante Adams, Jakobi Meyers and Hunter Renfrow. Still, even with the matchup, you should be able to find a better option this week.

Justin Fields vs. Denver Broncos

Fields has been underperforming this year. He heads into this week as the QB19 in fantasy points, and the coaching staff doesn’t seem like it is letting him run. This has capped his upside in fantasy football, and he hasn’t been able to get on the same page with wide receivers DJ Moore, Darnell Mooney and Chase Claypool. Denver’s defense is in a bad place after allowing 70 points to the Miami Dolphins. This could be the matchup that Fields needs to get right, especially if they finally let him run.

Bryce Young/Andy Dalton vs. Minnesota Vikings

Young is dealing with an ankle injury that sidelined him for Week 3. Dalton could be the starter for the second consecutive week if Young isn’t ready to go, but head coach Frank Reich said that if Young is healthy, he will be the starting quarterback. Young began to look more comfortable in the offense in Week 2 but then suffered the shoulder injury that sidelined him last week. This week will be Adam Thielen’s revenge game against his former team, and I think Young could be an interesting streamer in a game that the Panthers will likely be passing late.