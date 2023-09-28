What time 2023 Ryder Cup Matches are, and how time zones affect them

The Ryder Cup tees off from Marco Simone Golf & Country Club on Friday, September 29. Friday and Saturday will feature group match play in foursome and four-ball formats, and things will wrap up on Sunday, October 1 with singles match play.
Here, we break down the Ryder Cup tee times and groups in each American time zone. For many, the competition will be in the late hours of the night and the wee hours of the morning, so your sleep schedule may be affected if you’re hoping to tune in.
Scottie Scheffler, Brooks Koepka, and Jordan Spieth are a few of the biggest names on the American team, while Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm headline the Europeans. The Americans are the reigning champions after winning in Whistling Straits in 2021. They are also the favorites to win this year.
Here’s a look at all 28 scheduled Ryder Cup matches, along with their start time and time zone.
2023 Ryder Cup Start Times with Time Zones
|Date
|Date
|USA
|Europe
|Time PT
|Time MT
|Time CT
|Time ET
|Local Time
|Match No. 1
|Fri, September 29
|Scottie Scheffler / Sam Burns
|Jon Rahm / Tyrrell Hatton
|10:35 p.m.
|11:35 p.m.
|12:35 a.m.
|1:35 a.m.
|7:35 a.m.
|Match No. 2
|Fri, September 29
|Max Homa / Brian Harman
|Viktor Hovland / Ludvig Åberg
|10:50 p.m.
|11:50 p.m.
|12:50 a.m.
|1:50 a.m.
|7:50 a.m.
|Match No. 3
|Fri, September 29
|Rickie Fowler / Collin Morikawa
|Shane Lowry / Sepp Straka
|11:05 p.m.
|12:05 a.m.
|1:05 a.m.
|2:05 a.m.
|8:05 a.m.
|Match No. 4
|Fri, September 29
|Xander Schauffele / Patrick Cantlay
|Rory McIlroy / Tommy Fleetwood
|11:20 p.m.
|12:20 a.m.
|1:20 a.m.
|2:20 a.m.
|8:20 a.m.
|Match No. 5
|Fri, September 29
|3:25 a.m.
|4:25 a.m.
|5:25 a.m.
|6:25 a.m.
|12:25 p.m.
|Match No. 6
|Fri, September 29
|3:40 a.m.
|4:40 a.m.
|5:40 a.m.
|6:40 a.m.
|12:40 p.m.
|Match No. 7
|Fri, September 29
|3:55 a.m.
|4:55 a.m.
|5:55 a.m.
|6:55 a.m.
|12:55 p.m.
|Match No. 8
|Fri, September 29
|4:10 a.m.
|5:10 a.m.
|6:10 a.m.
|7:10 a.m.
|1:10 p.m.
|Match No. 9
|Sat, September 30
|10:35 p.m.
|11:35 p.m.
|12:35 a.m.
|1:35 a.m.
|7:35 a.m.
|Match No. 10
|Sat, September 30
|10:50 p.m.
|11:50 p.m.
|12:50 a.m.
|1:50 a.m.
|7:50 a.m.
|Match No. 11
|Sat, September 30
|11:05 p.m.
|12:05 a.m.
|1:05 a.m.
|2:05 a.m.
|8:05 a.m.
|Match No. 12
|Sat, September 30
|11:20 p.m.
|12:20 a.m.
|1:20 a.m.
|2:20 a.m.
|8:20 a.m.
|Match No. 13
|Sat, September 30
|3:25 a.m.
|4:25 a.m.
|5:25 a.m.
|6:25 a.m.
|12:25 p.m.
|Match No. 14
|Sat, September 30
|3:40 a.m.
|4:40 a.m.
|5:40 a.m.
|6:40 a.m.
|12:40 p.m.
|Match No. 15
|Sat, September 30
|3:55 a.m.
|4:55 a.m.
|5:55 a.m.
|6:55 a.m.
|12:55 p.m.
|Match No. 16
|Sat, September 30
|4:10 a.m.
|5:10 a.m.
|6:10 a.m.
|7:10 a.m.
|1:10 p.m.
|Match No. 17
|Sun, October 1
|2:35 a.m.
|3:35 a.m.
|4:35 a.m.
|5:35 a.m.
|11:35 a.m.
|Match No. 18
|Sun, October 1
|2:47 a.m.
|3:47 a.m.
|4:47 a.m.
|5:47 a.m.
|11:47 a.m.
|Match No. 19
|Sun, October 1
|2:59 a.m
|3:59 a.m
|4:59 a.m
|5:59 a.m
|11:59 a.m
|Match No. 20
|Sun, October 1
|3:11 a.m.
|4:11 a.m.
|5:11 a.m.
|6:11 a.m.
|12:11 p.m.
|Match No. 21
|Sun, October 1
|3:23 a.m.
|4:23 a.m.
|5:23 a.m.
|6:23 a.m.
|12:23 p.m.
|Match No. 22
|Sun, October 1
|3:35 a.m.
|4:35 a.m.
|5:35 a.m.
|6:35 a.m.
|12:35 p.m.
|Match No. 23
|Sun, October 1
|3:47 a.m.
|4:47 a.m.
|5:47 a.m.
|6:47 a.m.
|12:47 p.m.
|Match No. 24
|Sun, October 1
|3:59 a.m.
|4:59 a.m.
|5:59 a.m.
|6:59 a.m.
|12:59 p.m.
|Match No. 25
|Sun, October 1
|4:11 a.m
|5:11 a.m
|6:11 a.m
|7:11 a.m
|1:11 p.m
|Match No. 26
|Sun, October 1
|4:23 a.m
|5:23 a.m
|6:23 a.m
|7:23 a.m
|1:23 p.m
|Match No. 27
|Sun, October 1
|4:35 a.m
|5:35 a.m
|6:35 a.m
|7:35 a.m
|1:35 p.m
|Match No. 28
|Sun, October 1
|4:47 a.m.
|5:47 a.m.
|6:47 a.m.
|7:47 a.m.
|1:47 p.m.