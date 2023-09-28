Full list of tee times for Friday, Day 1 at the 2023 Ryder Cup

The Ryder Cup is back, and it looks like it won’t disappoint. The U.S., who is looking to win the Cup on European soil for the first time in 30 years, will open the competition with World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns going against Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton. I

t’ll be the second straight year that Rahm will go out in Europe’s first pairing. Rahm and Hatton are +105 to win the matchup at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Scheffler and Burns are at +110. They’re at +550 to tie.

After them, the second pairing will feature three rookies in Europe’s Ludvig Aberg (who will be paired with veteran Viktor Hovland) and the U.S.’s pairing of Brian Harman and Max Homa. While Harman and Homa are rookies, they have nine PGA Tour wins between them, which is likely a big reason why captain Zach Johnson put his trust in them. Hovland and Aberg are -110 to win the matchup, while Harman and Homa are at +130. A tie is +500.

Collin Morikawa and Rickie Fowler will represent the U.S. in the third pairing, where they’ll go against Shane Lowry and Sepp Straka. Morikawa and Fowler are -120 to win the matchup, while Lowry and Straka are +140. A tie is +550.

Lastly, the U.S. will send Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele out in the anchor match against Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood, who is undefeated in foursomes at the Ryder Cup. McIlroy and Fleetwood are +110 to win the matchup, while Cantlay and Schauffele are +500 to tie.

Europe has opened at +100 to win the Cup, while the United States is at +105. A tie is at +900.

Below is a full list of tee times for Day 1 of the Ryder Cup on Friday. We’ll fill in the names for the pairings as soon as they’re announced. All times are ET.

Foursomes (alternate shot)

Match 1, 1:35 a.m. ET: Jon Rahm & Tyrrell Hatton v Scottie Scheffler & Sam Burns

Match 2, 1:50 a.m. ET: Viktor Hovland & Ludvig Aberg v Max Homa & Brian Harman

Match 3, 2:05 a.m.: ET Shane Lowry & Sepp Straka v Rickie Fowler & Collin Morikawa

Match 4, 2:20 a.m.: ET Rory McIlroy & Tommy Fleetwood v Xander Schauffele & Patrick Cantlay

Team Europe team listed first

Four-ball

Match 5, 6:25 a.m.: TBD

Match 6, 6:40 a.m.: TBD

Match 7, 6:55 a.m.: TBD

Match 8, 7:10 a.m.: TBD