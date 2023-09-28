How to watch 2023 Ryder Cup matches on TV, via live online stream

The 20223 Ryder Cup has arrived. The European and American teams will tee off from Marco Simone Golf & Country Club just outside Rome, Italy for three days of match play between Friday, September 29 and Friday, October 1.

The American team is the favorite to win, set at -110 at DraftKings Sportsbook. The European team comes in at +115, and a tie is installed at +1000.

USA Network and NBC will be broadcasting the Ryder Cup in the United States, and streaming will be available on Peacock. Because the tournament is in Italy, tee times will begin in the early hours of the morning for American viewers.

Friday and Saturday will feature match play in four-ball and foursome formats, and Sunday will wrap things up with singles matches. The American team enters as the reigning champions and will be looking for back-to-back Ryder Cup wins for the first time since the early 1990s.

Here’s how to tune into the Ryder Cup this week.

Ryder Cup TV & Streaming Schedule

Friday, September 29

USA: 1:30 a.m.-12 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 30

USA: 1:30-3 a.m. ET

NBC/Peacock: 3 a.m.-12 p.m. ET

Sunday, October 1

NBC/Peacock: 5:30 a.m.-1 p.m. ET