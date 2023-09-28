 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Ryder Cup odds 2023: Who will win, matchup props, more

We take a look at the odds to win the 2023 Ryder Cup.

By Grace McDermott
LIV Golf Invitational - Bedminster - Day One Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images

The Ryder Cup tees off from Marco Simone Golf & Country Club just outside Rome, Italy on Friday, September 29 and runs through Sunday, October 1. The American and European teams will face off in match play over three days as they compete in four-ball, foursome, and singles formats.

Here are links to the full rosters of the American and European teams that will compete in the Ryder Cup this year. The Americans are the current reigning champions after winning at Whistling Straits in 2021 with a score of 19-9, the largest winning margin in a Ryder Cup since 1967.

Here, check out the odds for the Ryder Cup winner, as well as prop bets for single-day winners, holes-in-one, and winning margins. All odds are available at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Winner

USA -115
Europe +125
Tie +1000

Day 1 Fourballs, Day 2 Fourballs

USA +140
Europe +150
Tie +275

Day 1 Foursomes, Day 2 Foursomes

USA +145
Europe +150
Tie +260

Day 3 Singles Winner

USA +100
Europe +110
Tie +700

There are plenty of props available at DraftKings Sportsbook as well, but here’s a fun one that always catches the eye: Will there be a hole-in-one across the 28 matches? There are four Par 3’s at Marco Simone.

Ryder Cup Hole in One?

No -650
Yes +400

The United States won the 2021 Ryder Cup 19-9, the largest winning margin since 1967. Can the Europeans keep it closer this year?

Winning Margin

USA 1-3 +340
Europe 1-3 +400
USA 7+ +450
USA 4-6 +500
Europe 4-6 +600
Europe 7+ +800
Tie +1200

More From DraftKings Network