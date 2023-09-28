Ryder Cup odds 2023: Who will win, matchup props, more

The Ryder Cup tees off from Marco Simone Golf & Country Club just outside Rome, Italy on Friday, September 29 and runs through Sunday, October 1. The American and European teams will face off in match play over three days as they compete in four-ball, foursome, and singles formats.

Here are links to the full rosters of the American and European teams that will compete in the Ryder Cup this year. The Americans are the current reigning champions after winning at Whistling Straits in 2021 with a score of 19-9, the largest winning margin in a Ryder Cup since 1967.

Here, check out the odds for the Ryder Cup winner, as well as prop bets for single-day winners, holes-in-one, and winning margins. All odds are available at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Winner

USA -115

Europe +125

Tie +1000

Day 1 Fourballs, Day 2 Fourballs

USA +140

Europe +150

Tie +275

Day 1 Foursomes, Day 2 Foursomes

USA +145

Europe +150

Tie +260

Day 3 Singles Winner

USA +100

Europe +110

Tie +700

There are plenty of props available at DraftKings Sportsbook as well, but here’s a fun one that always catches the eye: Will there be a hole-in-one across the 28 matches? There are four Par 3’s at Marco Simone.

Ryder Cup Hole in One?

No -650

Yes +400

The United States won the 2021 Ryder Cup 19-9, the largest winning margin since 1967. Can the Europeans keep it closer this year?

Winning Margin

USA 1-3 +340

Europe 1-3 +400

USA 7+ +450

USA 4-6 +500

Europe 4-6 +600

Europe 7+ +800

Tie +1200