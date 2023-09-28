Temple vs. Tulsa: How to watch, TV channel, live stream for Week 5

The Temple Owls face the Tulsa Golden Hurricanes in an AAC matchup in Week 5. The game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, September 28 from Skelly Field in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and will air on ESPN.

Temple (2-2, 0-0 AAC) has wins over Akron and Norfolk State this season, but has been on the wrong end of a blowout against both Rutgers and Miami (FL). In their latest game, a 41-7 loss to the Hurricanes, quarterback EJ Warner threw two interceptions and one touchdown. He has five passing touchdowns and four interceptions on his stat line so far this season. They have struggled to establish the run for much of the season.

Tulsa (2-2, 0-0 AAC) has wins over AR-Pine Bluff and Northern Illinois this season, and major losses against Oklahoma and Washington — as to be expected. In their latest game, a 22-14 win over NIU, Tulsa won the game on the ground. Quarterback Cardell Williams seriously struggled, passing for 102 yards and two interceptions. However, Anthony Watkins and Tahj Gary led the offense to the end zone with impressive rushing performances.

Temple vs. Tulsa

Date: Thursday, September 28

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Tulsa -3.5

Total: 55.5

Moneyline: Tulsa -170, Temple +142