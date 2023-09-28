Middle Tennessee vs. WKU: How to watch, TV channel, live stream for Week 5

The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders face the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers in a Conference-USA matchup in Week 5. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, September 28 from LT Smith Stadium in Bowling Green, Kentucky. The game will air on CBSSN.

MTSU (1-3, 0-0 CUSA) has kept it interesting in some big games this year. They grabbed their first win of the season over Murray State in Week 3, and fell to Missouri in Week 2 by just four points. In Week 4, the Blue Raiders lost to Colorado State by eight after the Rams staged a massive fourth-quarter comeback. WKU quarterback Nicholas Vattiato passed for 279 yards and two touchdowns in the loss, and led the team in rushing with 47 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

WKU (2-2, 0-0 CUSA) opened their season with back-to-back wins, but dropped their last two against Ohio State and Troy. In the three-point loss to Troy in Week 4, Western Kentucky struggled defensively, letting up 349 passing yards and 172 rushing yards. The Hilltoppers did not reach 300 total yards of offense, either, as their run game was completely stifled. Quarterback Austin Reed passed for 268 yards and two touchdowns.

Middle Tennessee vs. WKU

Date: Thursday, September 28

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBSSN

Live stream: Fubo TV

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: WKU -6.5

Total: 60.5

Moneyline: WKU -238, MTSU +195