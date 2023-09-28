Sam LaPorta start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The Detroit Lions will hit the road on a shortened week to face the Green Bay Packers for Thursday Night Football of Week 4. Kickoff from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Sept. 28 while streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Within that matchup, we’ll break down the fantasy prospects of Lions TE Sam LaPorta. Should you start or sit him in fantasy football this week?

Fantasy Football analysis: Lions TE Sam LaPorta

LaPorta has gotten off to a decent start in his rookie season, totaling 18 receptions on 22 targets for 186 yards and a touchdown across three games.

Last Sunday, he came through with eight catches for 83 yards and a touchdown, which resulted in the most fantasy points for the tight end position in Week 3.

Start or sit in Week 4 PPR leagues?

Start. LaPorta has finished as the eighth-best tight end or better every week so far. Start him with confidence in Week 4.

The matchup isn’t great while playing on the road against a Green Bay team that gave up the sixth-fewest fantasy points to opposing tight ends last season. However, LaPorta is seeing enough targets while increasing his rapport with Lions QB Jared Goff.

Start or sit in Week 4 standard leagues?

Start. LaPorta is flirting with the designation of becoming a top five fantasy tight end. Go ahead and start him through all fantasy formats.

Wide receivers like Josh Reynolds and Amon-Ra St. Brown are playing through injuries at the moment, so LaPorta could continue to be called upon for more usage. The rookie tight end had the second-most targets for the Lions last week (behind St. Brown), which is a trend that could continue.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Sam LaPorta

The list of tight ends to start ahead of LaPorta is relatively small, as Evan Engram of the Jacksonville Jaguars and Darren Waller of the New York Giants are two players that marginally rank ahead of the Lions’ tight end.