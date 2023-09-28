Lions RB David Montgomery start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The Detroit Lions take on the Green Bay Packers in one of the more important matchups between the rivals in recent memory. Of course, there was that Week 18 game last season, but prior to that, it’s been mostly dominance from Green Bay. The Lions operated without RB David Montgomery last week vs. the Atlanta Falcons in a 20-6 win. RB Jahmyr Gibbs led the backfield in Montgomery’s absence. We take a look at Monty’s scope for fantasy football in Week 4 if he’s able to return.

Fantasy Football analysis: Lions RB David Montgomery

In Week 2 prior to the injury, Montgomery had 16 carries for 67 yards and a TD, plus one catch for seven yards. He was the clear lead back ahead of Gibbs and Craig Reynolds.

Start or sit in Week 4 PPR leagues?

If Montgomery is active, he should be worth a FLEX in PPR leagues. Gibbs was fine last week in a pretty easy game vs. the Falcons for Detroit’s defense. And yet, Gibbs left a bit to be desired in terms of fantasy. The Lions should revert back to leaning on Montgomery is he’s 100% healthy. Even with Monty out in Week 3, the Lions gave Reynolds and Zonovan Knight 27 snaps to Gibbs’ 42.

Start or sit in Week 4 standard leagues?

Monty is still a good RB2 or FLEX play in standard leagues. We know he’s going to get heavy snap volume and touches as long as he’s not on a pitch count returning from injury. We know he’s the goal-line back. Montgomery is even getting work in the passing game. This game should be close given the spread, which could keep Montgomery on the field. If the Lions were to go up big, you’d think they keep Monty fresh and work Gibbs in more.

Player(s) you would start ahead of David Montgomery

DKN Staff Writer Teddy Ricketson has Montgomery as the RB17 in his rankings for Week 4 in standard. So that would mean a bump for PPR. Monty comes in as a good RB2/FLEX play if he’s active and isn’t limited. Najee Harris, Joe Mixon and Zack Moss are among the names ahead of Monty in Ricketson’s rankings.