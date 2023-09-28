Jahmyr Gibbs start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The Detroit Lions (2-1) will hit the road to face the Green Bay Packers (2-1) for Thursday Night Football in Week 4 of the NFL season. Kickoff from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET while streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Within this important NFC North matchup, we’ll examine the fantasy prospects of Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs. Should you start or sit him in your Week 4 fantasy lineups? We’ll break it down below.

Fantasy Football analysis: Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs

Gibbs has looked solid across his first three professional games, and he’s fresh off 17 carries for 80 rushing yards last week against the Atlanta Falcons. Fellow RB David Montgomery did not play in that game, and he’s questionable for this upcoming matchup at Green Bay, although some reports indicate that Montgomery could play.

Start or sit in Week 4 PPR leagues?

Start. Even if Montgomery plays in this game, you should still start Gibbs in Week 4.

Gibbs has not scored a touchdown this season, which is somewhat concerning, but he’s still an efficient playmaker with upside on any given week.

Start or sit in Week 4 standard leagues?

Start. Gibbs is a solid RB2 in both PPR and standard leagues for Week 4.

The Packers have given up the ninth-most fantasy points per game to the running back position so far in 2023. That includes a strong performance to fellow rookie Bijan Robinson, who totaled 172 total yards against Green Bay.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Jahmyr Gibbs

The list of players I would start ahead of Gibbs isn’t too long, as running backs like D’Andre Swift of the Philadelphia Eagles, Joe Mixon of the Cincinnati Bengals, and James Cook of the Buffalo Bills are ranked ahead of Gibbs.