Christian Watson start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The Green Bay Packers enter a short week with the rival Detroit Lions on Thursday Night Football from Lambeau Field in Week 4. The Packers have been without WR Christian Watson due to a hamstring injury the first three games of the season. Despite the injury, Green Bay sits at 2-1, tied with Detroit atop the division early on. We go over whether you should play Watson in fantasy football this week IF he’s active.

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers WR Christian Watson

Nothing to see here. Watson hasn’t played this season but is progressing in his recovering from a hamstring injury. As of Tuesday, Watson wasn’t cleared but was participating in practice.

Start or sit in Week 4 PPR leagues?

If Watson is active, he’s a start in PPR formats. The Packers wouldn’t roll Watson out there unless they knew he was 100% ready to go. Watson could be on a snap count, but as long as its in the 30-40 range, he should run enough routes to return value. Watson is primarily a deep threat and this is a good matchup against Detroit.

Start or sit in Week 4 standard leagues?

In standard, things get a little more difficult. If Watson plays and isn’t restricted at all, he’s a good WR2/FLEX play coming off injury. There’s also some risk involved. Re-injury is possible and there’s a chance Watson and QB Jordan Love take a bit to get on the same page. That could mean Love opts to lean on WR Romeo Doubs, who has led the WR group in Watson’s absence through three games.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Christian Watson

DKN NFL Editor Chet Gresham has Watson as the WR29 in his FLEX rankings for Week 4. That would put Watson in the FLEX category in terms of start/sit this week IF he plays. Mike Evans, Terry McLaurin and Michael Thomas are among the wideouts ahead of Watson.