Luke Musgrave start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The Green Bay Packers will host the Detroit Lions for Thursday Night Football in Week 4 of the NFL season. This NFC North matchup is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Sept. 24 while airing on Amazon Prime Video.

Below, we’ll take a look at Packers TE Luke Musgrave and break down whether you should start or sit him in your fantasy lineups for Week 4.

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers TE Luke Musgrave

Musgrave has been decent across three games this season, but not exceptional. He has 15 targets with 11 receptions for 124 yards and no touchdowns collectively. He’s coming off his best game of the season last Sunday vs. the New Orleans Saints, catching 6-of-8 targets for 48 yards.

Start or sit in Week 4 PPR leagues?

Sit. If you are in a smaller (8-10 teams) league, then you can safely sit Musgrave. If you are in a bigger league (12-14 teams), Musgrave is right on the fringe of start/sit territory.

While his most recent performance was encouraging, it will be interesting to see if Musgrave continues to trend upward even with Packers WR1 Christian Watson getting close to making his season debut.

Start or sit in Week 4 standard leagues?

Sit. You could look toward Musgrave if you need help at tight end while in a bigger league of 12-14+ teams. Other than that, Musgrave should probably remain on your bench or the waiver wire.

However, it’s worth noting that the Lions have allowed the most fantasy points to opposing tight ends so far this season. While that signals matchup upside for Musgrave, his path to opportunity could become murky if Watson ends up playing in this contest.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Luke Musgrave

In both standard and PPR leagues, I would rather start tight ends like Hunter Henry of the New England Patriots, Jake Ferguson of the Dallas Cowboys, and Pat Freiermuth of the Pittsburgh Steelers ahead of Musgrave.