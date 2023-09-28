Romeo Doubs start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The Green Bay Packers will host the Detroit Lions for Thursday Night Football in Week 4 of the NFL season. Kickoff from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Sept. 28.

Within this matchup, we’ll take a close look at the fantasy potential for Packers WR Romeo Doubs. He’s coming off a nice game, but can you trust him in your Week 4 lineups?

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers WR Romeo Doubs

Doubs has looked like Green Bay’s top receiver through the first three games of the season. That role has yielded 11 catches on 20 targets for 129 receiving yards and three touchdowns in that span. Last week vs. the New Orleans Saints was the most productive outing for Doubs, as he was integral in the comeback victory while catching 5-of-12 targets for 73 yards and a score.

Having said that, there’s a chance that Green Bay’s top receiver from last year, Christian Watson, will make his season debut in Week 4 against the Lions. If that’s the case, then Doubs could drop down the pecking order for QB Jordan Love.

Start or sit in Week 4 PPR leagues?

Sit. This especially holds true if Watson (questionable) is playing.

Even though Doubs has rewarded fantasy managers up to this point, it’s difficult to bank on his production. Doubs has been touchdown-dependent and inefficient within this run-first Packers offense. If Watson and/or Aaron Jones return from injury, it could dilute his opportunities.

Start or sit in Week 4 standard leagues?

Sit. Keep an eye on the injury report for Watson, but you are probably better off leaving Doubs on the bench or waiver wire.

If Watson and Jones don’t play, then you can make a case for Doubs as a potential FLEX target in larger fantasy leagues, but he’s still not a “must start” in that situation.

On top of that, Doubs’ fantasy viability is very cloudy when looking past Week 4, as Watson’s return seems imminent.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Romeo Doubs

I would rather start wide receivers like Tutu Atwell of the Los Angeles Rams, Tank Dell of the Houston Texans, and Adam Thielen of the Carolina Panthers ahead of Doubs.