Jayden Reed start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The Green Bay Packers will host the Detroit Lions for Thursday Night Football in Week 4 of the NFL season. Kickoff from Lambeau Field is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Sept. 28 while airing on Amazon Prime Video.

Within that matchup, we’ll run through the fantasy prospects for Packers WR Jayden Reed. Should you start or sit him in Week 4?

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers WR Jayden Reed

The rookie second-round pick out of Michigan State has been up-and-down from a fantasy perspective across the first three games of the season. That’s to be expected in a run-first Green Bay offense that doesn’t have an established pecking order for its wide receivers.

Reed hauled in two touchdowns against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2, but he’s averaging only 2.3 receptions on 6.7 targets and 49 yards per contest so far.

Start or sit in Week 4 PPR leagues?

Sit. You can find better PPR options than Reed in Week 4.

That holds true for smaller (8-10 teams) and bigger (12-14 teams) fantasy leagues. Reed’s fantasy prospects would fall even more if top Green Bay WR Christian Watson returns from injury, causing even fewer opportunities for Reed to get his numbers.

Start or sit in Week 4 standard leagues?

Sit. It’s difficult to trust Reed in your Week 4 standard league lineups.

The combination of Watson potentially making a return, a tough matchup, and unpredictability of the Packers passing offense makes Reed a tough recommendation this week.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Jayden Reed

I would rather start wide receivers like Gabe Davis of the Buffalo Bills, Tutu Atwell of the Los Angeles Rams, Tank Dell of the Houston Texans, and Adam Thielen of the Carolina Panthers ahead of Reed. That holds true for both PPR and standard scoring leagues.