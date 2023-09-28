Aaron Jones start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The Green Bay Packers find themselves 2-1 entering a crucial division game vs. the Detroit Lions on Thursday Night Football in Week 4. The Packers have been able to find success despite dealing with multiple key injuries on offense, including RB Aaron Jones, who has been out the past two games. There’s a chance Jones is back in the fold for TNF vs. the Lions. Let’s look at his outlook if that’s the case.

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers RB Aaron Jones

Jones was great in Week 1 vs. the Chicago Bears, racking up 127 total yards and two TDs on just 11 touches.

Start or sit in Week 4 PPR leagues?

If Jones is active and not going to be limited, he’s a start in PPR formats. A healthy Jones is usually going to be a fringe RB1 and solid RB2 in fantasy football. You can tell the Packers want Jones back badly. AJ Dillon hasn’t done anything to say he deserves to cut into Jones’ touches. Dillon should only be a change-of-pace back and maybe get some goal-line carries. Jones is the one with all the explosiveness and big-play ability. Jones’ absence was a big reason the Packers blew their game vs. the Falcons in Week 2.

Start or sit in Week 4 standard leagues?

Jones is still a start in standard formats if he’s active. This is, if Jones isn’t on a pitch count. If Jones can get to around 10-12 touches, that should be enough if he’s at full-strength. Be sure to monitor reports heading into TNF. If there’s any indication the Packers won’t give Jones a normal amount of snaps/touches, he may be worth leaving on the bench as to not lose your matchup on Thursday night.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Aaron Jones

DKN NFL Editor Chet Gresham has Jones as the RB10 in his FLEX rankings for PPR this week. If Jones is healthy, he appears to be a must-start in almost all formats.