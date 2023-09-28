Aaron Jones off to slow start in Week 4 vs. Lions

Update: Jones did have a wrap on his leg, which means he’s dealing with some sort of issue. We’ll see if he gets any run in the second half with the Packers having some extra time off but it seems like his night might be done. It’s a tough look for fantasy mangers who had faith in Jones dominating the Lions like he usually does at home.

It was all AJ Dillon in the backfield for the #Packers the last half of the second quarter. Aaron Jones had a wrap on his leg between series and no indication he was close to being sent back in. Could be playing it safe with his hamstring at this point. We'll see what 2H brings. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 29, 2023

The Green Bay Packers got off to a quick 3-0 start after an early interception but then gave up 27 unanswered points to the Detroit Lions in the first half of their Week 3 contest. One player who was expected to be a big factor in this Green Bay offense was running back Aaron Jones, who had missed the last two games due to a hamstring injury. It felt like Jones could’ve played Sunday in Week 3 if the Packers didn’t have a short week.

The offensive game plan has not included the star running back, with Jones getting one target early and then not seeing much action since. The Packers went three full series without giving Jones or Christian Watson any targets, and the first target to Watson ended up being an interception.

Jones has taken some big hits on his limited opportunities, and there’s a chance his hamstring is being aggravated to the point where he can’t be effective. There’s been no explanation yet on Jones’ lack of usage, and we’ll see if the second half brings a change. The Packers are going to have to climb out of a big hole and they’ll need Jones to have a shot in this one.