NFL DFS Showdown picks, lineup strategy for Lions vs. Packers on Thursday Night Football in Week 4

Week 4 of the NFL season kicks off with the Detroit Lions facing the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET from Lambeau Field, and the game will air on Prime Video. Before these two NFC North rivals go head-to-head, we have our recommendations for the best DFS Showdown lineup strategy for Thursday night.

All prices are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

NFL DFS Showdown strategy: Lions vs. Packers

Captain’s Picks

Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Lions ($17,400)

St. Brown has been the epitome of consistency to start the season, having logged 102 receiving yards in each of his last two games. While Thursday night games are rarely shoot-outs, St. Brown’s role as the Lions’ WR1 is too valuable to pass up as a captain pick. Green Bay has only given up two touchdowns to wide receivers this season, but they’ve yet to face someone with the caliber of St. Brown’s skillset.

Jordan Love, QB, Packers ($14,700)

Love is averaging 22.9 DKFP per game through three weeks while boasting a superb 7:1 TD-to-interception ratio in the same timespan. Thursday night games are never appealing, fantasy-wise, but it’s clear that the Packers’ offense will only go as far as Love can take it. He’ll likely have Christian Watson and, perhaps, Aaron Jones back in the fold as well, which could increase his fantasy ceiling.

FLEX Options

Sam LaPorta, TE, Lions ($8,000)

Through three games, the Lions rookie has caught 18-of-22 targets for 186 yards, including a deep touchdown last week. He’s slowly becoming a go-to target for Jared Goff, and the matchup works in his favor. So far this season, the Packers are allowing a solid 10.9 DKFP per game to opposing tight ends.

Luke Musgrave, TE, Packers ($6,400)

Defending tight ends has been a weak spot for Detroit, as they’ve been gashed for 87.7 YPG by the position, which is the most in the NFL. They should have also given up a deep touchdown to Kyle Pitts last week, were it not for Desmond Ridder’s inaccuracy. With Watson and potentially Jones also back in the fold, it should allow extra space for Musgrave to capitalize on as well.

Players to Avoid

AJ Dillon, RB, Packers ($7,000)

Dillon is averaging a pedestrian 5.4 DKFP per game so far this season and has now put together back-to-back disappointing performances. His struggles have coincided with Jones being sidelined, so it's clear the backup tailback has failed to capitalize on the elevated role. Whether or not Jones is back in the fold, Dillon has fallen off the DFS relevance radar.

Josh Reynolds, WR, Lions ($6,200)

After two hot games to start the season, Reynolds was brought back down to earth with a goose-egg performance in Week 3. While he remains an enticing bounce-back candidate, the Thursday Night Football setting doesn’t bode well for his chances. Green Bay is allowing just 219.0 passing yards per game, and as is typical with these Thursday night games, it could result in a low-scoring affair between these teams.