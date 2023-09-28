Here’s which teams are playing on Thursday Night Football for NFL Week 4

The Detroit Lions (2-1) will travel to take on the Green Bay Packers (2-1) in a divisional rivalry on Thursday night. Kickoff from Lambeau Field is set for 8:15 p.m. ET and will air on Prime Video.

Thursday Night Football: Week 4

Lions vs. Packers

Start time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, WI

Live Stream: Prime Video

Odds: Lions -1.5, O/U 46

Detroit had high hopes heading into this season and they’re looking decent. The Week 2 loss against the Seattle Seahawks was disappointing, but it happens. Jared Goff and this offense have looked unstoppable to this point. Their defense is a work in progress, but came to play in Week 3 against the Atlanta Falcons. Sitting at 2-1 after their first three games is solid. Right now, they look like the favorites to win the NFC North.

The Packers are coming off a major comeback victory against the New Orleans Saints. They're sitting at 2-1 and many are still writing them off, because they really haven’t played great. However, the Packers are dealing with major injuries and should get guys like Aaron Jones and Christian Watson back in Week 5. This game will be a major test to see where the Packers are at in terms of winning the division.