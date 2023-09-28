How the public is betting the 2023 Ryder Cup

The 2023 Ryder Cup tees off on Friday, September 29. The American team is looking for its first back-to-back title since the early 1990s as they head to Marco Simone Golf & Country Club just outside of Rome, Italy. The tournament will take place over three days of match play in four-ball, foursome, and singles formats.

The United States team’s roster can be found here, and the European team’s roster can be found here. The European team is now the favorite to win at Marco Simone, set at +100 at DraftKings Sportsbook to the United States’ +105. A tie comes in at +900.

The American team is seeing the majority of bets and dollars wagered thrown their way. Eighty percent of bets placed and 64% of the handle are on the U.S., while 18% of bets and 35% of dollars wagered are on the European team.

The U.S. was actually the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook earlier this week, but have moved to the underdog spot. Two percent of bettors have placed their money on a tie.

Bet splits for 2023 Ryder Cup from DraftKings Sportsbook

Team USA: +105, 64% of handle, 80% of bets

Team Europe: +100, 35% of handle, 18% of bets

Tie: +900: 1% of handle, 2% of bets